Will the GOP Shoot Itself in the Foot for Trump?

And also the four Republican Senators who have acknowledged Biden's victory before the Electoral College voted, Ben Sasse (R-Ne), Susan Collins (R-Me), Mitt Romney (R-Ut) and Lisa Murkowski R-Ak). Sasse, who with his youth and good looks is certainly harboring Presidential ambitions, will raise hell.

And besides that, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), the Majority Leader, has congratulated Biden on his win, and his second-in-command, John Thune (R-SD), the Republican Whip, has said that it is "time to move on." The GOP Senate held solidly when Trump was being impeached; I figure by that that McConnell has instilled enough discipline to avoid potentially disastrous moves by his Party (he'll have to keep a leash on his Kentucky seatmate Rand Paul...).

