 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Will the GOP Shoot Itself in the Foot for Trump?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

William P. Homans III, waiting for a vaccine
William P. Homans III, waiting for a vaccine
(Image by self)   Details   DMCA


No, Biden Hasn't Won Yet: One More Nightmare Scenario

One part of this scenario, which the author, Prof. Jeremy D. Mayer, cogently relates in Politico, is a little alarmist. Mayer is suggesting that Republicans could somehow get the Senate to sit there for another 12 days-- or more-- of Republican challenges after the January 6 confirmation of the Electoral College results, without the Democrats raising Cain, and the US People too.

And also the four Republican Senators who have acknowledged Biden's victory before the Electoral College voted, Ben Sasse (R-Ne), Susan Collins (R-Me), Mitt Romney (R-Ut) and Lisa Murkowski R-Ak). Sasse, who with his youth and good looks is certainly harboring Presidential ambitions, will raise hell.

And besides that, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), the Majority Leader, has congratulated Biden on his win, and his second-in-command, John Thune (R-SD), the Republican Whip, has said that it is "time to move on." The GOP Senate held solidly when Trump was being impeached; I figure by that that McConnell has instilled enough discipline to avoid potentially disastrous moves by his Party (he'll have to keep a leash on his Kentucky seatmate Rand Paul...).

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 