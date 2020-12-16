Will the GOP Shoot Itself in the Foot for Trump?

No, Biden Hasn't Won Yet: One More Nightmare Scenario
One part of this scenario, which the author, Prof. Jeremy D. Mayer, cogently relates in Politico, is a little alarmist. Mayer is suggesting that Republicans could somehow get the Senate to sit there for another 12 days-- or more-- of Republican challenges after the January 6 confirmation of the Electoral College results, without the Democrats raising Cain, and the US People too.
And also the four Republican Senators who have acknowledged Biden's victory before the Electoral College voted, Ben Sasse (R-Ne), Susan Collins (R-Me), Mitt Romney (R-Ut) and Lisa Murkowski R-Ak). Sasse, who with his youth and good looks is certainly harboring Presidential ambitions, will raise hell.
And besides that, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), the Majority Leader, has congratulated Biden on his win, and his second-in-command, John Thune (R-SD), the Republican Whip, has said that it is "time to move on." The GOP Senate held solidly when Trump was being impeached; I figure by that that McConnell has instilled enough discipline to avoid potentially disastrous moves by his Party (he'll have to keep a leash on his Kentucky seatmate Rand Paul...).
