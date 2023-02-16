Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Will democracy survive in this land of its modern birth? Will we take seriously the threat of those who proudly called themselves "Cultural Warriors?"

They call themselves culture warriors. In reality they're fascists.

Both the world and our American political system are rapidly dividing along two simple political lines: democracy or fascism. And the typical device fascists have used to rise to power, in country after country for centuries, has been what Republicans today refer to as their beloved "culture wars."

Democracies allow healthy debate about cultural and political issues, from the level of government support for the needy, to limits on immigration, to the funding of public functions like schools, libraries, and utilities.

Control of government in democracies regularly and peacefully changes, reflecting the will of the people, as do the policies they legislate into law.

In fascist countries, by contrast, both policy and leadership are rigidified, almost always under the iron fists of a dictatorial strongman leader and the morbidly rich. Legislation that passes represent the will of special interests rather than the people more generally.

Here in America, the Democratic Party "" for all its confusion and errors "" still respects and represents democracy and a republican form of government.

The GOP, however, has been taken over in the past decades by outright authoritarians, race-baiters, homophobes, and misogynists who see one-party fascist rule as their ideal.

They use "culture wars" as both a weapon and a tool to distract people and the media from the fascists' real goal of establishing a semi-totalitarian police state where political power is defined by big money or access to big money.

They want a nation where political opponents can be arrested. Where people go to prison, shackled and on television, simply for showing up to vote.

Where if you speak out against the president, as Michael Cohen did while on probation, you are re-arrested and thrown into the solitary confinement cell of a hellhole jail. They push for an administration that runs the nation with no consideration of fairness, integrity, or the rule of law.

If the people object, the fascists know from the history of dozens of fascist politicians before them in other countries, enough violence in the streets by their armed militia thugs will shut them up and send them back to talking about sports and the latest movies.

No need to worry about what the majority of the people want. Just throw them a nice culture war to keep them occupied, to give them specific things they can do.

Like marching around with AR15s, waving flags, going to rallies, harassing school boards, and intimidating voters at the polls. Exploit the fact that many think they're actually helping society and protecting their children through their rightwing activism: exploit that natural human instinct to be an agent for change.

