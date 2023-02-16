 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/16/23

Will the "Culture War" Fascists Win?

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   3 comments
Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

third in rainbow face series
(Image by ErikMiller28 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Will democracy survive in this land of its modern birth? Will we take seriously the threat of those who proudly called themselves "Cultural Warriors?"

They call themselves culture warriors. In reality they're fascists.

Both the world and our American political system are rapidly dividing along two simple political lines: democracy or fascism. And the typical device fascists have used to rise to power, in country after country for centuries, has been what Republicans today refer to as their beloved "culture wars."

Democracies allow healthy debate about cultural and political issues, from the level of government support for the needy, to limits on immigration, to the funding of public functions like schools, libraries, and utilities.

Control of government in democracies regularly and peacefully changes, reflecting the will of the people, as do the policies they legislate into law.

In fascist countries, by contrast, both policy and leadership are rigidified, almost always under the iron fists of a dictatorial strongman leader and the morbidly rich. Legislation that passes represent the will of special interests rather than the people more generally.

Here in America, the Democratic Party "" for all its confusion and errors "" still respects and represents democracy and a republican form of government.

The GOP, however, has been taken over in the past decades by outright authoritarians, race-baiters, homophobes, and misogynists who see one-party fascist rule as their ideal.

They use "culture wars" as both a weapon and a tool to distract people and the media from the fascists' real goal of establishing a semi-totalitarian police state where political power is defined by big money or access to big money.

They want a nation where political opponents can be arrested. Where people go to prison, shackled and on television, simply for showing up to vote.

Where if you speak out against the president, as Michael Cohen did while on probation, you are re-arrested and thrown into the solitary confinement cell of a hellhole jail. They push for an administration that runs the nation with no consideration of fairness, integrity, or the rule of law.

If the people object, the fascists know from the history of dozens of fascist politicians before them in other countries, enough violence in the streets by their armed militia thugs will shut them up and send them back to talking about sports and the latest movies.

No need to worry about what the majority of the people want. Just throw them a nice culture war to keep them occupied, to give them specific things they can do.

Like marching around with AR15s, waving flags, going to rallies, harassing school boards, and intimidating voters at the polls. Exploit the fact that many think they're actually helping society and protecting their children through their rightwing activism: exploit that natural human instinct to be an agent for change.

Must Read 1   Funny 1   Supported 1  
Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio network.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mary Elizabeth

  New Content

What do your propose to so about public schools where students are frequently battered and sometimes brain-damaged from assaults? This is more than a funding problem

NBC on New Jersey High School

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 1:55:33 PM

Mary Elizabeth

Sorry for autocorrect typo -

"What do you propose to do (not so)

So many political partisans seem blissfully unaware of how government management has failed the public at multiple levels.

A massive chemical burn has just poisoned Ohio, Pennsylvania and points beyond East Palestine, Ohio while the government discusses UFO shooting. We have corrupt public health agencies; and dangerous public schools. Even my beloved public libraries often shelter clearly deranged citizens who appear to be homeless, while politicians advocate for massive investment in foreign countries and foreign wars. Where do these "leaders" come from in both political parties, and why are they so greedy and inept?

"The Mandate of Heaven" is missing. The rulers are eager to rule with iron fists on multiple levels, yet are clearly incompetent for the positions of power that they grasp.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 2:18:33 PM

TooOld4This

You sure can't get more Fascist than California controlled by the Democratic Party, with silencing doctors regarding Covid-19 vaccines adverse events with SB 2098 and mandating Covid-19 vaccines for those that don't need it.

Lying us into endless Wars, funding corrupt Ukraine, bombing Nordstream 2 for our Petroleum Cartels bottom line. Sanctions only hurt the poor and now due to Biden's stupid moves, we have the US dollar become worthless without the Petro Dollar backing. Realizing those in power have been pushing us towards New World Order, since the Clinton's, guessing this is how it's done.

Fascist bust Railroad unions causing disasters and death so a few Railroad CEO's can make a few extra billion. Safety Hot Boxes in need of repair allowed this train to travel 20 miles while on fire, their answer was to blow it up to clear the tracks for other trains? Who allowed these trains to be just under 2 miles long? Telling these people it was safe to go home, even though it burned their eyes and the paint off their cars, just to save the Insurance Cartels a few billion is the Dems handy work!

According to Matt Taibbi, it was the Dems that have been silencing Free Speech, because it wasn't the message the President or CIA wanted use to hear, regarding Hunter Biden. It's not just the Republicans that are Fascist, the Democratic Party fit the description as well! Joe Biden his so dumb he doesn't even try to hide his crimes.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 1:57:23 PM

