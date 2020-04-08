As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and intensify around the world, more and more people should be asking why none of the "revealed" religions stop it, and why they do not heal those people who are infected with the coronavirus. These are important and honest questions that require honest answers. They are also questions that can do much to bring down the "revealed" religions and to make room for God's gift to us all of reason.

What do people see in the way the "revealed" religions are responding to the coronavirus pandemic? They see fundamentalist groups in the various "revealed" religions trying to apply certain teachings their "holy" books teach them, primarily to have gatherings of the faithful in frequent church services. Tony Spell, a Christian clergyman/con-man who refuses to stop having in person church services and to instead have his church services streamed online, has been hit with six misdemeanor charges for violating social distancing rules and laws. Spell said, "We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel."

Likewise, Orthodox Jewish groups are refusing to follow the rules that are aimed at stopping the pandemic. These groups, based on their false belief that the Hebrew Bible is the Word of God, believe God wants them to have prayer meetings three times every day. In New York City, neighborhoods with a high population of Orthodox Jews have the highest rate of coronavirus. And in the Jewish state of Israel, Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, the vast majority of its residents are Orthodox Jews. They live their lives based on the ancient superstitions and teachings in the Hebrew Bible/Torah and the Talmud. Because of this, they are not taking the coronavirus seriously, and are putting religious superstitions over God-given reason. Bnei Brak has a very high level of people infected with the coronavirus. It is so bad that the Israeli government has sent a parachute brigade to help the police ensure the residents don't spread the coronavirus to other areas of Israel.

Christian fundamentalists take very seriously Bible promises of Christians being empowered to heal the sick, and to get whatever they ask for in Jesus' name while praying. Due to their gullibility that causes them to really believe these nonsensical Bible promises, that are in reality nothing but false advertising, they often do lay hands on the sick and pray for their healing. HOWEVER, with the highly contagious coronavirus, they're not doing that. For example, Christian clergyman/con-man Kenneth Copeland was only seen praying for a healing of coronavirus through the television. So far there have not been any Christian faith healers visiting hospitals to lay hands on and to heal people infected with the coronavirus. In fact, some Christians are attempting to do faith healings over the phone!

What does this tell the average person regarding, in this case, Christianity? It tells them that even the Christian clergy do not believe the promises in the Bible regarding faith healing. Instead of being faith-based when it comes to the coronavirus, they are being reason-based and turning their backs on their religious teachings and traditions that run counter to reason and science.

People are starting to get tired of this dangerous religious nonsense. Outside of Spell's Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during the service Tuesday night, demonstrators gathered to express their anger at Spell and his Christian flock for endangering them. One demonstrator held a sign that read, "God don't like stupid!" This is great news, as it connects God with reason instead of with blind faith/gullibility.

Deists, and all freethinkers, need to DO all we possibly can to ensure something positive comes out of the horrific coronavirus pandemic. We need to spread Deism as far and wide as possible, which, in and of itself, awakens people to the truth that God gave them their innate reason and not any of the "revealed" religions. Deism lets people know that God-given reason cannot coexist is religious nonsense. Thomas Paine enlightened up to the great importance of Deists giving no respect and no quarter to nonsense when he wrote in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition:

Nonsense ought to be treated as nonsense, wherever it be found; and had this been done in the rational manner it ought to be done, instead of intimating and mincing the matter, as has been too much the case, the nonsense and false doctrine of the Bible, with all the aid that priestcraft can give, could never have stood their ground against the divine reason that God has given to man.

The profound truth that is being exposed by the deadly coronavirus, that the "revealed" religions are false, needs to be brought to peoples' attention. The Deist George Washington brought to the forefront the importance of people promoting what's true when he wrote:

Truth will ultimately prevail where pains is taken to bring it to light.

The default mode of Deism is set to bring truth to light for everyone. The more we promote and advance reason and Deism, the more we accomplish this vitally important goal, a goal which makes progress, itself, possible.