Will advances in TB treatment outweigh the Covid-19 pushback?



Will new latest treatments for TB help us recover from the setback global fight to end TB has faced due to Covid-19?

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TB diagnosis and mortality in 2020 has been frightening, to say the least. Recently released WHO data shows that 1.4 million fewer people got TB care in 2020 as compared to 2019 - a 21% decrease. Also over 0.5 million people died from TB in 2020 due to lack of diagnosis. Latest data by Stop TB Partnership shows that in 9 countries (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Tajikistan, and Ukraine) together account for 60% of the global TB burden, TB diagnosis and treatment enrolment in 2020 declined by 1 million - a drastic reduction of 23%. Globally, in 2020 there was an estimated drop of at least 1 million in TB-treatment enrolment, pushing the TB response to 2008 levels in terms of people diagnosed and treated.

A modelling analysis done in May 2020 found that even short COVID-19-related lockdowns can generate long-lasting setbacks in TB control, due to disruption in routine TB care services. A 3-month lockdown followed by 10 months to restore to normal could lead to an additional 6.3 million cases of TB and an additional 1.4 million TB deaths between 2020 and 2025 globally. In India the disruptions are expected to cause an additional 1.19 million TB cases and 361,000 TB deaths over the next 5 years.





Shorter and all oral regimen for XDR and MDR-TB

At CROI 2021, Dr Pauline Howell of the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, presented a new analysis based on two years of the Nix-TB study, in which approximately 90% of the patients with highly drug-resistant TB who were treated with a 6-month, all-oral regimen of pretomanid, bedaquiline and linezolid (BPaL) remained free of their disease. Pretomanid, which is used in this regimen, is a new chemical entity developed by TB Alliance.





Meanwhile, WHO has recommended the BPaL regimen under operational research conditions and it has also been authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

In an exclusive interview given to CNS (Citizen News Service), Dr Howell said, "TB Alliance is studying this regimen in multiple countries. Operational research is now underway in at least five countries with many more expected to join this year. Physicians in USA are prescribing the regimen under routine practice conditions. The regimen was approved in India by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last year. The ZeNix trial is taking place in Russia, Georgia, Moldova and South Africa, evaluating different doses and durations of the drug linezolid as part of this regimen. They have also partnered with MSF to evaluate BPaL-based regimens for all people with DR-TB (at least rifampicin-resistant TB), and not just highly drug-resistant strains."

