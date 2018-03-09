Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Will a world totally devoid of religion be better?

Let us accept the reality.

Good or bad, religion is here to stay.

It has been here, on earth, in one form or another since the beginning. It has done some good. But admittedly, in its orthodox and obsolete sense, religion has also done much harm. Perhaps irreparable harm.

But then, the fact remains that there is no getting rid of it.

In the earlier times, people used to be afraid of even the simple acts of Nature, like thunder and lightening. And used to pray to its imaginary god. Then came wars and famines. This brought in a belief in another set of man-made superstitious isms, and faith in similar mind-made illusory gods.

Slowly but surely, as humans advanced in mundane knowledge, inevitably, a few mischievous and messianic gods got left behind.

But to date, though lagging behind in higher metaphysical knowledge, humankind is yet getting kicked by one ism or the other and by some religion or another, on the behind.

Quite frankly, there is no getting rid of religion.

So, better it would be were we to understand what religion means in truth and in spirit. And then, follow or un-follow it. Sort of deal with. Or do without it.

In its simplest and in its broadest sense, religion means to 'realign' or 'rejoin'. As too yoga; which means to enjoin or to yoke with. The Sanskrit word for religion is 'dharma'; which means to sojourn unto the (highest) aim.

Therefore, religion or dharma simply means to rejoin with the Final Aim and Objective - which is to reach the Highest Truth and know about the Ultimate Reality.

It is thus clear that in this higher philosophical and metaphysical sense, religion means far more than we normally and generally think of it.

Not a particular tribal godism, neither a messianic I-me-my fancied personal crap-ism, nor an inherited cultural-ism - is religion. In its truest make and meaning.

In its purest form, religion refers to a re-finding, a realignment with the highest truth and reality.

Understanding it thus, who would not want it?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Author. Metaphysical Poet. Writer. FREE MYSTIC. M.B.A. Th.D. (Theology and Divinity). PhD (Religious Studies and Metaphysics). Trained in Yoga and Classical Indian (Vocal) Music. Written more than 30 Metaphysical Books in English, Hindi
 

Fakeer Ishavardas

A modern educated person must be rational about matters. Especially about metaphysical matters.

Thus, before denouncing or adopting any religion or not, one must keep one's temperament in control.

Then only would one rationally discard silly isms of one's own, or of others.

And thus stay philosophical.

Staying so, one must examine religion.

Or one would be jumping from one ism to another. Equally foolish.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 2:18:22 PM

Daniel Geery

As often claimed by biologists and other scientists, human behavior must viewed in the light of evolution. Which translates to our basic traits as being formed by surviving and evolving in the wilderness. Hence, as many have said, all humans contain both good and bad, in varying degrees of course.

Having spent my official career in elementary education, I certainly saw both on a daily basis. I tried hard to feed and develop "the good," while discouraging the bad. I felt I succeeded, though admittedly I don't have any means to view my students over time.

My point is that either trait, good or bad (in relation to others of our species and to other species), can certainly be developed. As I've read biographies of alleged good and bad leaders over time, I've been amazed with the direct correlation of adult behavior and values being formed in early years. The child is indeed father (and/or mother) to the adult. I think it's fair to say that adults are largely deformed children, as I believe most psychologists or observers of human behavior would agree.

My summarized take on all this is that anything which divides our species, rather than unites us, is detrimental to our potential future. Having read Richard Dawkin's The God Delusion, I find his logic remarkably accurate. Though I imagine he'd disagree with me, I see his own pursuit of his career as an evolutionary biologist as a spiritual study of the universe, or what many philosophers and scientists have referred to as "the Mind of God." Impossible to prove either way, but that Dawkins comes to us as a genuine humanist is just fine with me.

In the end, I do see religion as a dividing factor amongst us, while evolutionary biology clearly unites us as most literally one and the same species, obviously with the same fate on this "pale blue dot." The internal logic of religion makes criticism impossible, save for those who see the inconsistencies in their own religion and pursue those inconsistencies on their own.

Overall, and in something of a response to this well-written article, I'd call it a self-fulfilling prophecy to say we will always have religion with us, just as it is to say "humans will always have war." I advocate for the self-fulfilling prophecy that we need not have either with us, with a truly educated populace. This does not preclude standing in awe and wonder at the beauty and miracle of nature and the universe, or what I would call "spiritual," as so many leading scientists and thinkers seem to do.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 9:00:46 PM

