Let us accept the reality.

Good or bad, religion is here to stay.

It has been here, on earth, in one form or another since the beginning. It has done some good. But admittedly, in its orthodox and obsolete sense, religion has also done much harm. Perhaps irreparable harm.

But then, the fact remains that there is no getting rid of it.

In the earlier times, people used to be afraid of even the simple acts of Nature, like thunder and lightening. And used to pray to its imaginary god. Then came wars and famines. This brought in a belief in another set of man-made superstitious isms, and faith in similar mind-made illusory gods.

Slowly but surely, as humans advanced in mundane knowledge, inevitably, a few mischievous and messianic gods got left behind.

But to date, though lagging behind in higher metaphysical knowledge, humankind is yet getting kicked by one ism or the other and by some religion or another, on the behind.

Quite frankly, there is no getting rid of religion.

So, better it would be were we to understand what religion means in truth and in spirit. And then, follow or un-follow it. Sort of deal with. Or do without it.

In its simplest and in its broadest sense, religion means to 'realign' or 'rejoin'. As too yoga; which means to enjoin or to yoke with. The Sanskrit word for religion is 'dharma'; which means to sojourn unto the (highest) aim.

Therefore, religion or dharma simply means to rejoin with the Final Aim and Objective - which is to reach the Highest Truth and know about the Ultimate Reality.

It is thus clear that in this higher philosophical and metaphysical sense, religion means far more than we normally and generally think of it.

Not a particular tribal godism, neither a messianic I-me-my fancied personal crap-ism, nor an inherited cultural-ism - is religion. In its truest make and meaning.

In its purest form, religion refers to a re-finding, a realignment with the highest truth and reality.

Understanding it thus, who would not want it?

