Will a Hitlerian Impeachment Performance Ignite Trump's Paramilitary Death Squads?

Lawyers galore have fled the prospect of representing Donald Trump at his upcoming Impeachment Trial (the sequel).

So his pardoned consigliere Steve Bannon (who knows his Nazi history) wants The Donald to testify in person. It's a serious Hitlerian scenario.

In 1923, Adolf tried to overthrow Bavaria's state government. His violent rant at a Munich beerhall sparked an armed conflict that killed eight (Adolf dislocated his shoulder, then hid at a friend's house).

His high-profile trial jump-started Hitler's quest for fascist power.

Trump's own "beerhall putsch" left five dead, plus two police suicides. He pledged to "be there with you" but hid like Hitler.

Trump's paramilitary Death Squad meant to murder the likes of Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Bernie Sanders. They crushed the skull of one cop and gleefully assaulted others. Many were professionally trained and heavily armed.

Trump is currently hiding in a Floridian Elba, barely seen or heard.

For his neo-Nazi cult, Trump's return to the global spotlight would likely trigger waves of armed assault.

A brain-numbing tsunami of bloviating blather would swamp the global media. The wonky details of Biden's bid to stop the pandemic, revive the economy, and save the planet would pale before the moronic bombast of the former Orange fuhrer.

No matter how badly Trump comports himself in the eyes of his haters, his cultist legions will lap up every drop of insane blather. Once back in the spotlight, Donald Trump need merely open his mouth and the madness will march.

That's what paved Hitler's road to power. After his riveting post-putsch courtroom performance, Adolf spent eight months in a posh prison compiling his ghastly blueprint for global conquest. Mein Kampf was his very own Art of the Deal.

No matter what Trump might say at his impeachment, he'll emerge unconvicted and unscathed. Chuck Schumer's Senate Dems are simply too dull to compete for airtime with this media master of the Big Lie.

