Will a Democratic 2021 President Use The Executive Powers Trump Has Expanded

President Trump in Oval Office
President Trump in Oval Office
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

If a good president, with integrity can be put in the Whitehouse, then there may be something good Trump has done.

I have very mixed feelings about this, but here goes.

Trump has pushed for more executive power than perhaps any previous president. He has fought for and strived to have the power to issue directives and policies, cancel laws and treaties.

Trump has used these expanded powers in despicable ways. But he has also set up the next president to be in a position to have similar powers. If a neoliberal, DNC favorite is elected, we can assume that he or she will be an impotent do-nothing. But if a real progressive gets in, it's possible that he (Bernie) or she (Tulsi or Marianne) will be able to use those powers. That will be great because Democrats in the House and Senate have proven themselves to be pathetically weak and incompetent, even when the Democrats held the House, Senate and White House.

I want to know that if a Democrat is elected president he or she WILL use those powers, if they have them.. And I want to know how they will use them. (I'd also like congress to pass legislation restricting the extremities of the presidential powers Trump has used.)

For starters, the president elect should hit the ground running, identifying every order Trump has given, not just executive directives, every single order to every agency, department and person. That should happen so on day one of the presidency, in 2021, the new president can cancel literally hundreds of Trump orders.

In addition, the new president, on the first day, should have a collection of at least 100 executive orders, and a team of lawyers ready to defend them.

These can include:

re-activate the US's participation in the Paris climate treaty

replacing William Barr on day one. Trump became master of the temporary appointment. No need to wait for senate confirmation. Use a temp.

order release of Trump records-- tax returns, and a lot more.

stop the concentration camp and child separation policies at the border. Reconnect families.

fire EPA staffers installed by Trump and reverse anti-environment policies

cancel orders to ban people from entering the country based on their religion

get reports of all investigations of individuals and groups Trump ordered, looking for abuse of power

This is a tiny fraction of a list of potentially hundreds of orders that should be put into motion on day one.

Every Democratic candidate should tell us their plans along these lines, identifying the specific orders and steps they'll be taking-- not all of them but they should, at least, give us an idea of what they are thinking of.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Absolutely first rate thinking. This is why I love this site. It is a tiny fraction, but OMG...so smart!

Submitted on Monday, Aug 26, 2019 at 3:55:28 AM

