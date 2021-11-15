 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/15/21

Will You Storm the Capitol if the 2024 Election is Stolen?

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment
Author 1486
  (138 fans)

From Hartmann Report

We may well be facing that terrible question that Trump true believers faced last year: what do we do? Winter is coming...


(Image by Topshare)   Details   DMCA

We're demonizing the wrong people.

This is not a call to "understand" or "have compassion" for Trump voters. Instead, it's a call for a wholesale political and social indictment of Trump's Big Lie, along with every elected Republican politician or media member who knows Trump lost but keeps perpetuating that Lie.

If we fail, history may repeat itself and this time the result will be far worse than Bush's lying us into two wars and privatizing Medicare.

That, in part, is because numerous Republican-controlled states are passing laws and gaming out scenarios that could enable a repeat of a variation on the election of 1876: if GOP-controlled swing states submit multiple slates of electors denying either candidate 270 uniquely certified Electoral College votes, the election could again get thrown to the House of Representatives (as was the election of 1800, too), where Trump (or another neofascist Republican) would win.

Democrats tend to forget that Donald Trump received about 10 million more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016. It's why he's still a potent political force in America and around the world.

Although Biden got around 7 million more votes than Trump and overwhelmingly won the popular (and Electoral College) votes, Trump's raw-numbers electoral popularity actually went up at the end of the four years of his presidency.

Those Trump voters from the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6th to the folks who just quietly showed up at the polls and never mentioned anything political to neighbors, friends or relatives believed he was the best guy for the presidency.

And today, about three-quarters of them (76%) also now believe that his presidency was stolen from him in 2020.

Consider, for a moment, if the tables were reversed:

It's 2024 and President Biden and Donald Trump just faced off in the election. Biden wins the popular vote by over 10 million, but the Electoral College vote is up in the air because of a weird constitutional technicality.

Just like in the election of 1876, several swing states in the midst of political turmoil have submitted dueling slates of electors, one (based on the popular vote) for Biden and another (reflecting the will of the state legislature) for Trump. And, just like in 1876, when you exclude the "contested states" neither candidate hits the 50%-plus-one electoral votes needed (now 270) to win the White House.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

Thom Hartmann

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)


  New Content

If the media chooses their 2020 course, Biden may prevail.

That's it for you isn't it Thom, that the Democrats remain in power as if they are the "Good Guys".

If folks decide to take up arms over a stolen election, I'll just wait it out on the sidelines. Since Obama's betrayals; Hillary's fraud; and the 2020 DNC election fiasco, it is immaterial to me which mob boss becomes President.

Biden only won because "this time" his side "cheated better".

Until you (Thom) start acknowledging the fraud of the Democratic Party, there is nothing you can say or do that will convince me to take (or not take) any action for or against anything. You've shown yourself to be a partisan hack over and over and over again.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 15, 2021 at 3:51:54 PM

Author 0
