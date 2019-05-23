 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/23/19

Will Women Be Regarded as Human Beings Or Incubators?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 1575
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Sunsara Taylor
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

Will Women Be Regarded as Human Beings Or Incubators?

Your Response to the Fascist Assault on Abortion May Well Determine the Answer

A vicious wave of extreme anti-abortion legislation is being hammered into law across the country. Alabama's new law bans all abortion--s even in cases of rape and incest. Doctors who provide abortions could be sent to prison for life. Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, and Utah have also passed bansmany at stages in pregnancy before most women even know they are pregnant. (See this article for details on these laws.)

People need to fiercely protest, struggle against, and truly fight to defeat these monstrous measures that represent a misogynistic assault on the people! People must fight for Abortion on Demand and Without Apology!

- Advertisement -
Protest of the Alabama law at the state capitol in Montgomery, May 19, 2019.
Protest of the Alabama law at the state capitol in Montgomery, May 19, 2019.
(Image by 'Leftist in South Georgia')   Details   DMCA
A Future Far Worse Than the Horrific Past

This assault on women's most fundamental right to control their own bodies and lives is not merely about slamming women back to the days when abortion was illegal, when thousands bled to death on motel floors or died of sepsis after botched illegal abortions and millions of women had their lives foreclosed by forced motherhood.

As barbaric as all that was, what we are now facing is far worse.

- Advertisement -

It is worse because those launching this assault are working to legally enshrine fetuses as "persons." This means that women and those who assist them in getting an abortion--or even many miscarriages--could be prosecuted and punished for "murder" based on this. This has horrific consequences for further criminalization in the age of mass incarceration, and the qualitative reversals of abortion rights represent a violent reassertion of patriarchal chains with momentum currently escalating towards further attacks on women. All of this backed by a fascist regime in power and courts packed by them!

The movement behind this assault has already blown abortion clinics to pieces, assassinated doctors, and hounded and shamed women on their way into clinics in every state of this country for decades. They already have imprisoned women for miscarriages, for attempting suicide while pregnant, and for desperately attempting to induce their own abortions. This violent reassertion of patriarchal enslavement will be a high-tech Dark Ages--a surveillance-state Handmaid's Tale of forced motherhood, thousands of years of traditions' chains put on imperialist steroids, and terror and punishment against any woman or person who resists.

This Fascist Move Is Rooted In an Unreformably Patriarchal System

This assault on abortion is part of a worldwide escalation of misogyny bound up with the resurgence of fascism and religious fanaticism in the face of a rapidly changing world. One of these changes in recent decades has been tectonic clashes over the role of women. Driven by determined struggle of women against their oppression as well as by major economic and geopolitical changes, women are drawn into roles that were for thousands of years foreclosed to them, amidst larger changes in gender roles.

But while all this has strained and stretched some traditional patriarchal norms and forms of oppression, none of this has--or could--put an end to women's oppression. Male supremacy is a critical dimension of the culture and cohering norms of societies around the world, reinforcing the rule and dominance of underlying exploitative systems, now capitalism-imperialism globally. The oppression of women is interwoven into the fabric of these societies in different ways, a historical development that began with and accompanied the earliest forms of exploitation and oppression in human societies. Ending this oppression can only be done through an actual revolution--here and around the world--that overthrows the system of capitalism-imperialism, and works towards abolishing the class and social divisions this oppression is inextricably linked to, as part of a worldwide process.

In the absence of such a revolution, while reforms have been made, the workings of this system have emboldened and given initiative to reactionary offensives to not just "put women in their place," but to exact vicious revenge aimed at further controlling and subjugating them, including in the personal and intimate sphere. This is part of a larger fascist program driven by a Christian fascist movement that has been built and supported for decades by the Republicans and which the Democrats have refused to ever call out for what it is. (See the sidebar below, "SOBER UP: The Democrats are Part of the Problem, NOT the Solution," which details the tremendous harm that has been done by the Democratic Party and those who shill for them.)

The Question Yet to Be Determined: The Reinforcement of the Chains of Enslavement or the Shattering of Them?

Years ago, when the contours of this assault were just beginning to take shape, Bob Avakian, the leader of the revolution and the architect of a whole new framework for emancipation, presciently analyzed that:

- Advertisement -

The whole question of the position and role of women in society is more and more acutely posing itself in today's extreme circumstances.... It is not conceivable that all this will find any resolution other than in the most radical terms.... The question yet to be determined is: will it be a radical reactionary or a radical revolutionary resolution, will it mean the reinforcing of the chains of enslavement or the shattering of the most decisive links in those chains and the opening up of the possibility of realizing the complete elimination of all forms of such enslavement?

Fight the Power, and Transform the People, for Revolution!

The interests of humanity lie in carrying forward the revolution to emancipate all of humanity, including all forms of gender oppression. Through revolution, it is possible to bring about a world where never again does a woman or girl know what it is to feel shame about her body and sexuality, to feel fear walking alone at night, to have her life curtailed or violently ended simply because she is female, or to be forced to bear a child against her will. It is also possible to bring about a world that puts an end to all oppression based on race, nationality, or language, to put an end to all exploitation everywhere, and to put an end to the catastrophic destruction of the environment.

This is the revolution Bob Avakian (BA) has forged the science and strategy forand it is the revolution he is actively leading. BA's new communism represents a radical breakthrough for the emancipation of all of humanity, including theoretical advances in what underlies the oppression of women and what it will take to get beyond it, a different approach than has existed in past communist theory and practice.

But for this revolution to be real--for the huge clash now raging over women's role to be resolved in a liberating way as opposed to the nightmare we are currently accelerating towards--many more people need to dig into this revolution, spread the word about it, and get organized to make real.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Sunsara Taylor Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Sunsara Taylor writes for revcom.us and advocates the new communism forged by Bob Avakian. She is a co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org working to drive out the Trump/Pence Regime.

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why I'm Marching Against Religious Patriarchs and Woman-Hating Pornographers this Saturday -- And Why You Should Too

Why the Ethical Humanist Society of Chicago's Decision to Dis-Invite Me Must Not Stand

Are Rape Jokes Ever Funny?

The Thing About Slutwalks...and a World Without Rape

Center for Disease Control to Women: Prepare to Give Birth!

Abortion Rights Are At a Crossroads: This is NOT a Time to Lay Low -- It is Time for Massive Uncompromising Struggle!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 