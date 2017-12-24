From Thom Hartmann Blog



GOP Tax Scam

The countries of the world that have the most stable economies and that suffer from the smallest boom and bust cycles are the countries with the highest tax rates on the very, very wealthy. The reason for that is that the government is functioning essentially as a stabilizer, so capitalist economies, there's just a fundamental truth about them. This is not a knock on capitalism, it's just the way it is.



Capitalist economies go in cycles of boom and bust. There are big cycles -- what's referred to as the 80-year cycle of major boom and bust -- and then there are smaller cycles which are sometimes referred to as the eight- to 10- year cycle of recession. Every roughly eight to 10 years there's a consequential recession.

And so when those depressions and recessions happen, a government that is well-funded -- in other words it has a broad enough and high enough tax base that the government has resources -- that government can spend money into the recession. They could build new roads, they can do new construction projects, they can build new sewer systems, they can build out high-speed Internet infrastructure.





And it was all fueled by the tax cut of 1921. So we saw that happening and for the next 30 years, literally for the next 30 years -- arguably the next 40 years -- no Republican was stupid enough to say, "we need to do what Harding did, let's create another Great Depression" until Reagan came along.



And Reagan passed two big tax cuts in '82 and '86 -- the first one dropped the top tax rate from 74% to 50%, the second one dropped it from 50% down to 25% and those two tax cuts then led to, in 1987, the biggest crash in the history of the stock market with the single exception of 1929.





