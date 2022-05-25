 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/25/22

Will Senate Republicans Finally Pass Firearms Legislation?

By Jack Lindauer
United States Capitol
United States Capitol
 

Of all the mass shootings in the United States, perhaps the most tragic and shocking to most Americans is the December 2012 murder of 20 innocent children between ages six and seven at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut -- just 11 days before Christmas.

If there was ever an event that should have started rapid changes in gun control legislation, that should have been it.

After Sandy Hook, gun legislation bills were introduced in Congress -- and defeated.

How did this happen?

Five days after the shooting, President Barack Obama created a gun violence task force, headed by then Vice President Joe Biden. In January 2013, Obama proposed 12 congressional actions regarding gun control. His proposals included universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and a high-capacity magazine ban.

Legislation introduced in Congress included the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 and the Manchin-Toomey Amendment to expand background checks on firearm purchases.

Both bills were defeated by Senate Republicans in April 2013.

Almost a decade later, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 19 children between ages seven and nine, and one teacher, were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old killer.

There is currently a bill before the U.S. Senate, H.R.8 -- 117th Congress (2021-2022), Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. It was passed in the House on March 11, 2021.

Summary: H.R.8 -- 117th Congress (2021-2022)

Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021

This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties (i.e., unlicensed individuals).

Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.

Will Senate Republicans finally pass common sense firearms legislation regarding background checks? Or -- are they waiting for a third elementary school shooting?

 

Jack Lindauer has written for the Los Angeles Daily Journal newspaper. He is a Los Angeles based filmmaker. He writes on foreign policy issues.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Will Senate Republicans finally pass common sense firearms legislation regarding background checks?

