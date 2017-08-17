Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will Saturday Night Live Have Don Trump on Again?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From youtube.com: Darrell Hammond on impersonating Donald Trump 'Saturday Night Live' former cast member Darrell Hammond on meeting Donald Trump after he impersonated the Republican presidential candidate. {MID-153198}
Darrell Hammond on impersonating Donald Trump 'Saturday Night Live' former cast member Darrell Hammond on meeting Donald Trump after he impersonated the Republican presidential candidate.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox Business)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Back in November of '15, yours truly penned a squawk,
And castigated SNL for giving Don a walk,
A walk, that is, across their stage, for an innocent romp,
And this when just some days before he'd on the Mexies stomped.
.
Called them thieves, called them rapists, could scarcely find the words,
But this was obviated for the show by well-paid writer nerds,
Who made a joke of Trump's racism that got a couple laughs,
And that was that, no more was said as Share sped up the graphs.
.
Outside the show Latinos beefed, but air time they got squat,
Besides the light was awful dim and spoiled every shot.
So Don had done what was before the near impossible:
Wore racism on his sleeve and gouged us to the full.
.
From there for Don 'twas all downhill, in retrospect it's clear,
If he could get away with that, the Dems he needn't fear.
No exec quit, nobody got huffy, no reporters fussed,
Not half so much as recently, now that Don's gone bust.
.
Ponder the guys at SNL another slick Don show?
Or do they think this time around they'd better just lie low?
The ratings wouldn't be so great, the hype could not be built,
And maybe for this time around on show would be their guilt.
.
Will Fallon again muss his hair, will reporters give a pass
To this aspect of Trump's psyche, to the trails in his past?
People voted, that's for sure, but it's also somewhat true,
The powers-that-be did fail us all, and this today we rue.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction (novels) and verse.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Was Osama bin Laden really there? (Part Two)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 