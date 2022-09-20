Will Putin's war crimes go unpunished?

As Russia commits war crimes, the latest of which was discovered in Izyum where a mass grave was filled with bodies of tortured Ukrainian civilians, calls are growing louder to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes committed during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But history shows that the world is slow to act and dictators responsible for the murder of innocents often get away with little to no punishment. It appears Putin will likely enjoy the same outcome.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that Ukrainian soldiers had uncovered "war crimes of mass proportions" in Izyum. She argued that the fact Russian soldiers were raping, pillaging and murdering their way across Ukraine was a strong reason to retake territories the Russians have been trying to conquer and hold.

Fearing Russian losses are forcing Putin to feel backed into a corner, US President Joe Biden warned Putin not to take drastic action by resorting to chemical or nuclear weapons. Speaking during a 60 Minutes interview, Biden said, "Don't, don't, don't" and warned any such action by Putin would be "consequential."

Jan Lipavsky, the foreign minister of the Czech Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, called for a special international tribunal to investigate the possibility of Russian war crimes. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined calls for accountability over war crimes during a press conference on Friday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the atrocity and called for accountability, warning all those responsible for violations of international law and international humanitarian law will be brought to justice.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Putin faced unexpected backlash when Modi told him now "is not an era of war" and should find a way to end the attack on Ukraine. The reason this appears to have been unexpected is because Putin appeared confident in the past when he said he had the backing of India and China. Now, with the war in Ukraine in its seventh month and Russian troops facing major losses, it seems that support is faltering. Putin replied that Russia "will do everything to stop this as soon as possible."

China has also shown concern over Russia's war in Ukraine and last week, Putin assured Chinese President Xi Jinping he understood his concerns and appreciated China's "balanced" position on the war.

Global condemnations notwithstanding, it is important to look back at history to determine whether Putin will escape unscathed in the aftermath of his war on Ukraine, or whether he will be brought to justice if found culpable for the deaths of innocents.

After World War II, an endless number of Nazis escaped justice, with many escaping to South America to evade capture. One exception, was Adolf Eichmann, a former Nazi SS Obersturmbannfuhrer and one of the organizers of the Holocaust, who was discovered and captured by Israel's Mossad. He was brought to Israel in a special operation and tried and convicted. He was hanged for his crimes in 1962.





The Bosnian War in the 1990s is another example of a conflict that saw human rights violations, war crimes, and atrocities. But it was years before Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who had ordered the ethnic cleansing of Kosovar Albanians, would face trial. He died before he was convicted. However, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, the two Bosnian Serbs directly responsible for the infamous Srebrenica massacre, were eventually arrested and imprisoned.

The Argentine government arrested and tried members of the military who had committed war crimes during the "Dirty War" between 1976 and 1983. Known as the Trial of the Juntas, the former dictators were brought to justice by a civilian government. Several of the officials were found guilty of crimes against humanity, but the next two presidents pardoned the convicted officers. (The former president, General Jorge Videla, did however eventually receive a fifty-year sentence and died in prison in 2013).

The International Criminal Tribunal was created in 1994 by the UN Security Council to determine who was responsible for the Rwanda genocide that saw nearly 1 million ethnic Tutsi murdered. Former Prime Minister Jean Kambanda was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

Former Chilean President Augusto Pinochet was arrested in 1998 for crimes against humanity in Chile and Argentina. He died, however, before he could be convicted of any crimes.

Indonesian nationals were pursued by a UN tribunal over the massacre of Timorese civilians committed during Indonesia's annexation of East Timor in 1975. The tribunal failed to sentence anyone due to the Indonesian government's refusal to cooperate as well as a lack of funding.

After the civil war in Sierra Leone, which lasted from 1991-2002, a special UN court found 21 people guilty of war crimes. The group included former Liberian President Charles Taylor, who was found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and serious violations of international humanitarian law. He became the first head of state to be convicted by an international tribunal since World War II and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's finance minister and deputy prime minister, was indicted by the International Criminal Court in 2011 for his involvement in violence that killed 1,300 civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands. In 2016, the court dropped its case against him citing lack of cooperation.

