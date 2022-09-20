 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/20/22

Will Putin's war crimes go unpunished?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin

As Russia commits war crimes, the latest of which was discovered in Izyum where a mass grave was filled with bodies of tortured Ukrainian civilians, calls are growing louder to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes committed during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But history shows that the world is slow to act and dictators responsible for the murder of innocents often get away with little to no punishment. It appears Putin will likely enjoy the same outcome.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that Ukrainian soldiers had uncovered "war crimes of mass proportions" in Izyum. She argued that the fact Russian soldiers were raping, pillaging and murdering their way across Ukraine was a strong reason to retake territories the Russians have been trying to conquer and hold.

Fearing Russian losses are forcing Putin to feel backed into a corner, US President Joe Biden warned Putin not to take drastic action by resorting to chemical or nuclear weapons. Speaking during a 60 Minutes interview, Biden said, "Don't, don't, don't" and warned any such action by Putin would be "consequential."

Jan Lipavsky, the foreign minister of the Czech Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, called for a special international tribunal to investigate the possibility of Russian war crimes. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined calls for accountability over war crimes during a press conference on Friday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the atrocity and called for accountability, warning all those responsible for violations of international law and international humanitarian law will be brought to justice.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Putin faced unexpected backlash when Modi told him now "is not an era of war" and should find a way to end the attack on Ukraine. The reason this appears to have been unexpected is because Putin appeared confident in the past when he said he had the backing of India and China. Now, with the war in Ukraine in its seventh month and Russian troops facing major losses, it seems that support is faltering. Putin replied that Russia "will do everything to stop this as soon as possible."

China has also shown concern over Russia's war in Ukraine and last week, Putin assured Chinese President Xi Jinping he understood his concerns and appreciated China's "balanced" position on the war.

Global condemnations notwithstanding, it is important to look back at history to determine whether Putin will escape unscathed in the aftermath of his war on Ukraine, or whether he will be brought to justice if found culpable for the deaths of innocents.

After World War II, an endless number of Nazis escaped justice, with many escaping to South America to evade capture. One exception, was Adolf Eichmann, a former Nazi SS Obersturmbannfuhrer and one of the organizers of the Holocaust, who was discovered and captured by Israel's Mossad. He was brought to Israel in a special operation and tried and convicted. He was hanged for his crimes in 1962.

The Bosnian War in the 1990s is another example of a conflict that saw human rights violations, war crimes, and atrocities. But it was years before Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who had ordered the ethnic cleansing of Kosovar Albanians, would face trial. He died before he was convicted. However, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, the two Bosnian Serbs directly responsible for the infamous Srebrenica massacre, were eventually arrested and imprisoned.

The Argentine government arrested and tried members of the military who had committed war crimes during the "Dirty War" between 1976 and 1983. Known as the Trial of the Juntas, the former dictators were brought to justice by a civilian government. Several of the officials were found guilty of crimes against humanity, but the next two presidents pardoned the convicted officers. (The former president, General Jorge Videla, did however eventually receive a fifty-year sentence and died in prison in 2013).

The International Criminal Tribunal was created in 1994 by the UN Security Council to determine who was responsible for the Rwanda genocide that saw nearly 1 million ethnic Tutsi murdered. Former Prime Minister Jean Kambanda was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

Former Chilean President Augusto Pinochet was arrested in 1998 for crimes against humanity in Chile and Argentina. He died, however, before he could be convicted of any crimes.

Indonesian nationals were pursued by a UN tribunal over the massacre of Timorese civilians committed during Indonesia's annexation of East Timor in 1975. The tribunal failed to sentence anyone due to the Indonesian government's refusal to cooperate as well as a lack of funding.

After the civil war in Sierra Leone, which lasted from 1991-2002, a special UN court found 21 people guilty of war crimes. The group included former Liberian President Charles Taylor, who was found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and serious violations of international humanitarian law. He became the first head of state to be convicted by an international tribunal since World War II and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's finance minister and deputy prime minister, was indicted by the International Criminal Court in 2011 for his involvement in violence that killed 1,300 civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands. In 2016, the court dropped its case against him citing lack of cooperation.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

In support of the migrants

On Elon Musk, Twitter and Disinformation

How does the Russia-Ukraine war end?

How President Biden can implement policy and win back voters

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 12, 2022), 8 articles, 10 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
If Putin is found to be responsible for war crimes, will he face trial?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 at 7:42:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend