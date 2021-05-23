Will People Lose Their Pandemic Pounds?



Many health experts have noted that the more "diet foods" people eat, the fatter they are actually getting. Why? Because they are still psychologically hooked on eating all day which is fine with Big Food. In fact it is the Big Food agenda.

The pronouncements of health officials preceded the Covid-19 pandemic in which over half of U.S. adults gained weight according to an American Psychological Association poll; two out of five gained an average of 29 pounds and ten percent gained more than 50 pounds.

According to the New York Times, the average American man (before Covid) weighed 194 pounds and average woman weighed an astounding 165 pounds. In the years 1976-1980, those figures were 172.2 pounds and 144.2, respectively.

Nor are pounds the only sign of the growing American adiposity: the average American woman in the 1950s had a 25 inch waist and today has a waist of 34 inches. Maybe that should be "waist."

As people have gotten fatter, so have stadium seats, airplane seats, ambulances and even operating tables. Few notice because the effects are everywhere. Young people, who used to be primarily thinner than older people, are leading the obesity way says Cancer Research UK. They often outweigh their parents.

Size Inflation Enables Obesity

It is often said that Marilyn Monroe wore a Size 14 dress, a fact that is supposed to show that being "plump" used to be more acceptable than it is today. But it is just the opposite. Ms. Monroe rarely weighed as much as 120 and usually weighed between 115 and 118. Moreover, she had a 22 inch waist--2-3 inches less than women in the 1950s and 12 inches less than the average today--and 35 inch hips. Yes, the waist of today's women is the size of what their hips used to be.

