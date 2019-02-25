 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will No One Stop American Gangsterism?

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/25/19

Author 12495
Become a Fan
  (407 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

An accurate description of the US orchestrated event today at Venezuela's border with Colombia was posted on The Saker's website three days ago.

Most of the world sees this as "US gangsterism." But no one does anything about it.

John Wight asks: "Does anybody really think that Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Elliott Abrams care one bit about the welfare of the Venezuelan people? These are thugs in tailored suits whose views are far closer to Al Capone than to Thomas Jefferson."

- Advertisement -

President Maduro's failure to arrest Juan Guaido, the puppet chosen by Washington to be the Empire's front man in Venezuela, might spell the end of Venezuelan democracy. The Venezuelan military will wonder why they are at risk when all Maduro has to do is to arrest Guaido, try the traitor, and execute him.

Chavez's lack of decisive action against the elite enemies of Venezuelan democracy is now being repeated by Maduro. This sends the signal of a lack of confidence, and it is this lack of confidence that has given birth to the American coup.

Maduro even made the mistake of allowing American and British media to be on the scene of the orchestrated "humanitarian aid" border crossing to make propaganda films against him.

- Advertisement -

Bolivia will be next.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.