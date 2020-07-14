

The growing scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Hall has so far resulted in three guilty pleas including one from Mitch Englander, a former member of the City Council. Current council member Jose Huizar has also been indicted on charges related to the investigation. Huizar's former "aide George Esparza reached his own plea deal, affirming that a Chinese billionaire planning a 77-story skyscraper provided him and the councilman with trips to Las Vegas and other bribes". The FBI investigation has "been quietly underway since 2015" and is "ongoing".

Lee, who ironically ran as "the only choice of law enforcement", has refused to confirm or deny that he is "City Staffer B" as named in Englander's indictment. This has important implications for the case because the person who is "City Staffer B" engaged in potentially criminal activities. According to the indictment, whose facts have been confirmed by Englander:

During public comment of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC) Executive Committee meeting on July 6, 2020, stakeholders requested that the council ask John Lee to reveal if he is "City Staffer B". As a result, the Executive Committee voted 3-1-0 to place the following item on the agenda for the meeting on Wednesday, July 15:



Due to COVID-19, the NENC meeting will be held virtually by Zoom. Information on how to listen to the meeting or to make your voice heard through public comment is as follows:



The agenda for the complete meeting can be found on the NENC web site.

