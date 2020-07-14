 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Will Neighborhood Council ask John Lee if He is "City Staffer B"?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
tps://twitter.com/a_mendelson/status/1275499314127626240?s=20">Unfortunately [City Hall's] grand exterior has concealed a cancer: A disease of elected officials and staff members breaking a series of laws, in order to line their own pockets, maintain power, and keep open a spigot of illicit bribes and other benefits."
- U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna

The growing scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Hall has so far resulted in three guilty pleas including one from Mitch Englander, a former member of the City Council. Current council member Jose Huizar has also been indicted on charges related to the investigation. Huizar's former "aide George Esparza reached his own plea deal, affirming that a Chinese billionaire planning a 77-story skyscraper provided him and the councilman with trips to Las Vegas and other bribes". The FBI investigation has "been quietly underway since 2015" and is "ongoing".

https://twitter.com/CD12LA/status/1237119863736258560?s=20

One question that remains unanswered by investigators is the exact role City Councilmember John Lee played in events that led to the conviction of Englander, who is his former boss. Lee admitted to attending the trip to Las Vegas with both Englander and Esparza that resulted in Englander's conviction. As an employee of the city, Lee was obligated to report any gifts that he received during this trip, but it is not clear that he did so. The Granada Hills South Neighborhood Council, therefore, considered a resolution on June 4, 2020, "asking the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission for an investigation (if they have not done so already) into Councilmember John Lee's participation in and subsequent actions following the June 2017 Las Vegas trip that resulted in [the] indictment of and [the] subsequent guilty plea by former Councilmember Mitch Englander". There are reports that the resolution passed, but the official minutes of the meeting are not posted on the council's website.

Lee, who ironically ran as "the only choice of law enforcement", has refused to confirm or deny that he is "City Staffer B" as named in Englander's indictment. This has important implications for the case because the person who is "City Staffer B" engaged in potentially criminal activities. According to the indictment, whose facts have been confirmed by Englander:

During public comment of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC) Executive Committee meeting on July 6, 2020, stakeholders requested that the council ask John Lee to reveal if he is "City Staffer B". As a result, the Executive Committee voted 3-1-0 to place the following item on the agenda for the meeting on Wednesday, July 15:


(Image by NENC)   Details   DMCA

Due to COVID-19, the NENC meeting will be held virtually by Zoom. Information on how to listen to the meeting or to make your voice heard through public comment is as follows:


(Image by NENC)   Details   DMCA

The agenda for the complete meeting can be found on the NENC web site.
________________________________
Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." Links to his blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 