 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/29/23

Will LACOE Pull The Plug?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"North Valley Military Institute (NVMI) has failed to respond to all reasonable inquiries, failed to provide prior written notification of any source of additional funding that may result in incurring additional debt, failed to provide evidence that the school fully met all payroll obligations since February 16, 2023, and currently has not maintained the required minimum three (3) percent reserves of the Charter School's Adopted Budget for the fiscal year."

""- Los Angeles County of Education

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
(Image by Kelly Sikkema)   Details   DMCA

Reporting on the North Valley Military Institute over the past few months has felt like bearing witness to the creation of a black hole. As the organizational failures continue to multiply, it becomes more likely that the charter school will not survive and will eventually suck millions of taxpayer dollars into a vacuum. The students will be the victims of unfulfilled promises, searching for new schools as "Superintendent" Mark Ryan moves on to his next endeavor. Will it be with another charter school affiliated with Jerry Brown?

The latest bombshell to fall into my email inbox is an accusation from a tipster claiming that Coty Brice Tschappat, the former NVMI administrator who had been accused of committing "abhorrent child sex abuse" against NVMI students was not only a roommate of Ryan, but is also his godson. It was also alleged that the "Superintendent" hired Tschappat without "alerting anyone, such as filing a nepotism form".

While only one person is making this accusation, it does seem to follow a pattern of behavior by NVMI's "Superintendent." In fact, Ryan's propensity to act first and get permission from the Board of Trustees after the fact has been joked about by those board members during past meetings. The latest example of the board's failure to provide proper oversight was on display during the past couple of weeks.

Mark Ryan
Mark Ryan
(Image by North Valley Military Institute)   Details   DMCA

First, a draft Rental Agreement with Los Angeles Mission College also appears to have been rubber-stamped by the Trustees at a chaotic meeting on May 10. Despite being told that a written form of the document did not exist, they voted to approve it. This negated any chance for them to perform any real oversight.

At that same meeting, the Trustees voted unanimously to approve a budget that Ryan had created and needed to be submitted to LACOE by the following Monday. They took this action despite the fact that:

  • The budget was incomplete and Ryan stated that he would be making changes before the submission.
  • The school still has not signed a lease for a new facility. Since the executive committee had agreed (without a formal vote) to reject the LAUSD's offer for space under PROP-39, it still has no idea where classes will be held.
  • The budget includes the assumption that the school will receive another $1.7 million from the federal government for an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) related to COVID, in addition to the $1.3 that it already received. It had been previously acknowledged by Ryan that the IRS is reviewing this application.

Instead of insisting that a special meeting be held to formally adopt the budget after it was complete, the trustees asked for an informational meeting to be held at Noon on Monday, May 15, 2023, so that they could be given a copy. There was no plan for what would happen if they did not like the changes that were presented to them as it was specifically stated that no vote would be scheduled. Ryan was basically given a blank check.

At the follow-up meeting, Ryan said that the budget was still not finished, that calculations were still being made and it would be subject to change until the moment it was turned in. After stating, incorrectly, that since the meeting was purely informational, it did not have to follow the Brown Act, the Board's Chairman, Dr. Daniel Villanueva, declared that no discussion would be allowed.


(Image by North Valley Military Institute)   Details   DMCA

Without having to worry about anyone on the Board of Trustees taking a serious look over his shoulder, Ryan has been spending money like a drunken sailor. The expenditures that have pushed the school into deficit spending include:


(Image by North Valley Military Institute)   Details   DMCA

The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has expressed levels of concern worthy of Susan Collins during the time it has served as NVMI's authorizer. The latest of several official notices was delivered on April 12, 2023, over "Violation of Law and Memorandum of Understanding." These included repeated failures to provide the office with requested information.

The financial instability of the school, including difficulties in meeting payroll obligations, should not be surprising to LACOE given that it received an unsatisfactory rating in Fiscal Operations just before the county board overturned the LAUSD's decision to reject NVMI's charter renewal. Governance and Organizational Management were both rated as less than proficient at that time. With indications that none of these have improved, an ineffectual governing board, and bleak prospects at being able to begin the next school year, it is time for LACOE to pull the plug. In order to protect the students, parents, and staff at this school along with taxpayers, the county needs to act as quickly as possible.


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend