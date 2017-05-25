- Advertisement -

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump would call for violence. He's even being sued for it by some victims now. But it may be that those words actually helped him, feeding into the red-meat blood lust of his alt-right and angry supporters.

Will something like that happen with Greg Gianforte, the Republican special election candidate for congress in Montana? There's a hashtag, #BenJacobsBodySlam , rightwingers who enjoyed Gianforte's despicable action are using to celebrate an attack on a journalist, with tweets like these:

- Advertisement -

RT @JaynePenelope: Anytime you see a liberal journo. #BenJacobsBodySlam https://t.co/AVzFxJLs4B at https://t.co/AVzFxJLs4B — ð¸Chuckð¥Finksðºð¸ (@OccupyCuckSt) May 25, 2017

and this troglodyte

RT @arian0027: If I lived in Montana "Republican Greg Gianforte" would have my vote. A smackdown of the media was needed... #BenJacobsBodyâ¦ at - Advertisement - May 25, 2017

RT @TaftBerclair: "Republican Greg Gianforte" Does the GOP really want this to be their base? https://t.co/PvhaSuTe7L at https://t.co/PvhaSuTe7L — John Graziano (@jvgraz) May 25, 2017

The difference between them is Trump encouraged violence. Gianforte became violent, losing his temper and going animal, body slamming and pummeling journalist Ben Jacobs @Bencjacobs . Jacobs was doing his job, pursuing an answer to a legitimate question.

There was enough evidence for the police to charge Gianforte.

Gianforte's campaign issued a statement, blaming Jacobs, but as this tweet shows, the statement just makes Gianforte look worse.

Good example from current events on why you shouldn't rely solely on an official source: https://t.co/fVnQqJ8DGvâ¦ https://t.co/vVJzCRtSyu at https://t.co/fVnQqJ8DGvâ¦ - Advertisement - May 25, 2017

CNN's Chris Cilizza has some interesting thoughts:

"While Gianforte's campaign put out a statement -- ludicrous on its face -- blaming Jacobs for his "aggressive" reporting tactics, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office decided that the evidence was clear, charging the Montana Republican nominee with misdemeanor assault."

"...a Gianforte loss -- which would have been considered a total disaster by national Republicans as recently as 24 hours ago -- might wind up being the best possible outcome for the party. If Gianforte loses, he -- and the story -- disappear. Republicans would immediately blame his last-minute implosion for the defeat, allowing them to avoid the idea that the race should be properly read as a national referendum on Trump and the recently-passed American Health Care Act."

Cillizza also points out that over 250,000 votes had been mailed in before Gianforte's meltdown, which is seven in ten of all ballots expected to be cast. So the effect may be minimal. Cillizza speculates that it is likely, given the evidence that Gianforte will be convicted on his assault charge and wonders what the Republicans will do then. If they refuse to seat Gianforte it could set up Rob Quist as the front-runner in another race.

Among a sane citizenry, a thug like Gianforte would be soundly repudiated. But in today's divided climate, his brutish action may actually help him. We'll find out soon enough whether Montanans have the good sense to elect a sane man or a thug.