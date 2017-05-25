Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will Greg Gianforte's Violence Help Him?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/25/17

Become a Fan
  (308 fans)
- Advertisement -

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump would call for violence. He's even being sued for it by some victims now. But it may be that those words actually helped him, feeding into the red-meat blood lust of his alt-right and angry supporters.

Will something like that happen with Greg Gianforte, the Republican special election candidate for congress in Montana? There's a hashtag, #BenJacobsBodySlam , rightwingers who enjoyed Gianforte's despicable action are using to celebrate an attack on a journalist, with tweets like these:

- Advertisement -

and this troglodyte

The difference between them is Trump encouraged violence. Gianforte became violent, losing his temper and going animal, body slamming and pummeling journalist Ben Jacobs @Bencjacobs . Jacobs was doing his job, pursuing an answer to a legitimate question.

There was enough evidence for the police to charge Gianforte.

Gianforte's campaign issued a statement, blaming Jacobs, but as this tweet shows, the statement just makes Gianforte look worse.

CNN's Chris Cilizza has some interesting thoughts:

"While Gianforte's campaign put out a statement -- ludicrous on its face -- blaming Jacobs for his "aggressive" reporting tactics, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office decided that the evidence was clear, charging the Montana Republican nominee with misdemeanor assault."
and
"...a Gianforte loss -- which would have been considered a total disaster by national Republicans as recently as 24 hours ago -- might wind up being the best possible outcome for the party. If Gianforte loses, he -- and the story -- disappear. Republicans would immediately blame his last-minute implosion for the defeat, allowing them to avoid the idea that the race should be properly read as a national referendum on Trump and the recently-passed American Health Care Act."

Cillizza also points out that over 250,000 votes had been mailed in before Gianforte's meltdown, which is seven in ten of all ballots expected to be cast. So the effect may be minimal. Cillizza speculates that it is likely, given the evidence that Gianforte will be convicted on his assault charge and wonders what the Republicans will do then. If they refuse to seat Gianforte it could set up Rob Quist as the front-runner in another race.

Among a sane citizenry, a thug like Gianforte would be soundly repudiated. But in today's divided climate, his brutish action may actually help him. We'll find out soon enough whether Montanans have the good sense to elect a sane man or a thug.

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 209 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I think single payer could evolve into a limit on more pointless wars. It is better to have the US struggle to pay for decent healthcare than struggle to foment more wars.

With that in mind, go Quist, go Bernie !

Submitted on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 4:31:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 22 fans, 1874 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Of course it will. The knuckle draggers love bullies.

Submitted on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 4:48:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 