General News

Will Brick and Mortar Shopping Survive Devastating Odds?

Who remembers shopping?

(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA

Brick and mortar stores and shopping malls hit the trifecta in 2020. Internet competition, Covid-19 and looting caused by social unrest. In Chicago, affluent shopping areas remain boarded up while Amazon delivery trucks float down deserted residential streets - stopping at almost every home. Think about that.

Brick and Mortar Woes

But even before the retail trifecta, a new, retail climate was detectable - "No" signs began appearing on store doors: No Food, No Drinks, No Strollers, No Change, No Public Restroom, No Soliciting, No Bills Over $20, (during Covid: No Cash), No Pets. Stores that catered to students added No Backpacks, No More Than 3 Students At a Time and No Leaning On The Counter to the No list.

Of course today No Entry Without a Mask has been added.

Another concern also generates signs in stores, one seen before Covid - "shrinking inventory." Theft is why signs outside fitting rooms read Only Three Garments Allowed at One Time and are underscored by a Video Surveillance In Use sign. Years ago, most stores installed retail theft technology like alarms and some made customers check bags over a certain size before shopping. Not that the customers weren't trusted or anything.

A Change From the Golden Age of Retail

During the golden age of American retail, employees greeted and beseeched customers like old friends and not just because they were on commission - it was the retail culture. In malls and department stores, perfume hostesses and makeup artists waved at women who might want a makeover or need one.

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.
 


Martha Rosenberg

Brick and mortar shopping do not support,....Bezos!

Submitted on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:35:05 PM

Author 0
