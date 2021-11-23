 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/23/21

Will Arbery be Different?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

"I saw the tape and it's very, very disturbing," he said. "I looked at a picture of that young man, he was in a tuxedo, and I will say that it looks like a really good young guy," That was former president Trump talking to "Fox & Friends" moments after the tape were released of the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. This seeming pained reaction by Trump to the slaying punctuated the furious reaction to what appeared to be a blatant racially motivated killing of an unarmed African American by three white men Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan.

But Trump being Trump couldn't let t go at that. He digressed from his unusual ramble at a subsequent press conference and dropped a big hint that there may be more than meets the eye in the murder of Arbery. His exact words were there is an "empty spot "on the video of the deadly encounter. This was a not-so-subtle hint that Arbery may not be the innocent, blameless victim of his killers.

The ritual in shocking possible racially motivated killings of African Americans by police or self-appointed vigilantes such as the three men charged goes like this. Dig up any prior arrest, bad behavior, or just plain dirt on the victim. Then plaster that everywhere and each time reference is made to the dastardly act, dredge up the victims' prior suspect history.

The bad character reference to Arbery's past had two aims. One was to deconstruct him as supposedly not the innocent choir boy the press depicted him as. The even more devious and insidious aim was to provide a plausible defense, even exoneration, of Arbery's killers. If enough doubt about Arbery's character and motives could be publicly rehashed, then maybe the three men had probable cause to kill.

The pantheon of stereotypes and negative typecasting of young Black males is insidious. It's the shortest of short steps to think that if an innocent, Arbery, can be depicted as a caricature of the terrifying image that much of the public still harbors about young Black males, then that image seems real, even more terrifying, and the consequences are just as deadly.

The defense in the trial played hard on the alleged good intentions of the men in chasing down Arbery while jogging. They suspected he was involved in a crime, and it was their self-imposed duty as former law enforcement officers to investigate. The proof that they may have been within their legal right to do so was the alleged resistance of Arbery when confronted. This further heightened the cynicism of many Blacks that there will be convictions.

Their cynicism over prosecuting police officers or even private citizens with past ties to law enforcement who overuse deadly force against unarmed Blacks is well warranted. The ai checklist of names-Tamir Rice, Ezell Ford, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and George Zimmermanwho in the past few years have been the victims of violence, are well-known. So, will the Arbery slaying be any different?

At first glance, it seems to have a better than even chance of beating the odds. Arbery was unarmed. He was shot while jogging. There was absolutely no evidence that he was committing a crime. The principal video does show in graphic, and horrifying detail, the shooting. The men are also charged with a federal hate crime in the slaying.

These are all pluses that give some hope that the Arbery case will be different. But they don't cancel out the still towering obstacles to bring charges against men such as Arbery's alleged killers who kill. One, is the words uttered by nearly every police officer in every slaying of an unarmed civilian, "I feared for my life or the life of others." The three men uttered pretty much the same words. They claimed that Arbery posed a threat and that they acted in self-defense.

These words are codified in law in many states. With only slight variations in the states the words are that an individual can use deadly force when he or she reasonably believes it's necessary to protect life. The operative words are "reasonably believes." Translated, that means that there is no written code, rule, or guideline for what exactly reasonable belief is or means. It's purely a judgment call the moment he or she draws his or her pistol and opens fire. The litany of "reasonable beliefs" can fill up a small phone book. The suspect was reaching for a knife, gun, toothpick, holding a cell phone, tugging at his waistband, had his hands in his pocket, there was sudden movement of his vehicle. In the case of Arbery, the defense is he was grappling with the men over a gun. And, since they were in chase, they had reason to assume that Arbery might have been dangerous.

Despite overwhelming evidence that police profile minorities, and those police do lie, cheat, and even commit crimes, jurors still are far more likely to believe the testimony of police or former law enforcement officers and their defense witnesses than witnesses, defendants, or even the victims, especially minority victims.

Prosecutors have had many chances to bring charges against individuals who have killed unarmed suspects. They haven't because as long as authority figures have the near impregnable shield of being able to say "I feared for my life" when confronting victims such as Arbery, it's a tough slog to convict them. The Arbery slaying is the latest to test this daunting challenge.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is Duped--The GOP's Lock on America's Underclass (Middle Passage Press) He is the host of the weekly Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network Saturdays, 9:00 AM 90.7 FM. His political affairs commentaries can be found weekly on thehutchinsonreport.net

 

Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 