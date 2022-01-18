Will 2024 be the election battle of the ages?

Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 1/18/2022 at 3:14 AM EST H3'ed 1/18/22



See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Trump floating 2024 presidential run Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the possibility of President Donald Trump running for president again ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Details DMCA





What Biden thinks about Trump rematch in 2024 In an interview with ABC, President Biden was asked whether he would run for president again in 2024. CNN's John Berman ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Details DMCA



People are already talking about, and to, the likely candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

But wait, that election may be like none other in American history, if it happens at all. More on that awful but real possibility in a bit...

Bernie Sanders says Democrats have turned their back on working Americans. So says Fox News, but not just them.

Hmm, do you think Sanders is separating himself from the corporatist Democrats for a 2024 presidential run?

I know, I know. Sanders will turn 83 September 8, 2024, just before election day.

Well, guess what? Biden turns 82 just a few days after the 2024 election, on November 20.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).