Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/18/21

Will 2024 be the election battle of the ages?

By Scott Baker
See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Trump floating 2024 presidential run Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the possibility of President Donald Trump running for president again ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA


What Biden thinks about Trump rematch in 2024 In an interview with ABC, President Biden was asked whether he would run for president again in 2024. CNN's John Berman ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

People are already talking about, and to, the likely candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

But wait, that election may be like none other in American history, if it happens at all. More on that awful but real possibility in a bit...

Bernie Sanders says Democrats have turned their back on working Americans. So says Fox News, but not just them.

Hmm, do you think Sanders is separating himself from the corporatist Democrats for a 2024 presidential run?

I know, I know. Sanders will turn 83 September 8, 2024, just before election day.

Well, guess what? Biden turns 82 just a few days after the 2024 election, on November 20.

Next Page  1  |  2

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
