

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

(Image by newsonline) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Those of us who understand that government secrecy is used to cover up illegal and covert operations, often involving assassinations, proxy wars, economic sabotage, and other crimes against humanity, have in the past applauded Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange as warriors of transparency. In fact, that is the prime mission of Wikileaks, to confront secret government operations with exposure. To spill the beans and let the public decide.

But in regard to certain critical issues, including the 9/11 attacks and the recent victory of Donald Trump as President, Wikileaks has turned from exposing secrets to keeping them. In the case of 9/11, Assange is on record as saying:

- Advertisement -

"I'm constantly annoyed that people are distracted by false conspiracies such as 9/11, when all around we provide evidence of real conspiracies, for war or mass financial fraud."

And though Wikileaks did publish " "half a million US national text pager intercepts" covering a "24 hour period surrounding the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington," Wikileaks has been silent since, with Assange clearly viewing the compelling evidence that the WTC and Bldg. 7 all could have come down as they did only thru a controlled demolition and even the admission by the leaders of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission, that the government lied to them and the CIA, which had critical information on the- hijackers, "stonewalled" them and refused to co-operate, as irrelevant. How much more does it take to be persuaded that the lies and stonewalling are cover-ups and that the allegations of a conspiracy are therefore substantive?

We may reasonably ask: if Wikileaks thinks the 9/11 allegations and the documentation of lies by the 9/11 Commission Chaired by former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean and the Senior Counsel to the 9/11 Commission John Farmer Jr., in books (e.g. The Ground Truth: The Untold Story of America Under Attack On 9/11) written afterwards are "false", then how can we expect Wikileaks to publish information on 9/11? And we have the template of such bias in the release of information about Clinton in 2016, while Wikileaks repressed the information on Trump, keeping it secret.

Assange explains why the Trump material was not released based on the fact that Trump says many outrageous things and that releasing the information would therefore "violate editorial standards" of relevance. Is not the mission of transparency to put out the information and let the chips fall where they may and to let the public decide how to assess the information? When Assange acts as the gatekeeper of secrets, keeping them from public view, he is betraying his goal of "total transparency."

- Advertisement -

In 2006, he wrote: "Consider what would happen," if one of America's two major parties had their emails, faxes, campaign briefings, internal polls and donor data all exposed to public scrutiny.

"They would immediately fall into an organizational stupor," he predicted, "and lose to the other."

And in 2016, this is exactly what he did, having already predicted that exposure of "one" party would cause their defeat. What he did not say, and has not explained, is what would happen if both parties had their emails, etc. all exposed to the public.

In choosing to expose only Clinton, while keeping the Trump material secret, he betrayed another fundamental value of transparency by taking sides. His explanation for why he did not expose the Trump information, parallel to the FBI's disclosing an investigation of Clinton but keeping the Trump investigation secret, was, in effect saying "trust me". "Trust me" to decide what should be published and what should not. This is not total transparency but the same standards the government or CIA or FBI uses to justify keeping secrets and locking up those who do disclose them, including whistleblowers like Assange.

How then is Wikileaks any different from the government agencies it has vowed to expose? It has given itself the privilege of deciding, for the public, what should be seen and what should be kept secret, and the justification boils down to, "Trust me". Men with power should never be given automatic trust, for power corrupts and the only way to check the corruption is through demanding exposure.

The whole concept of transparency is that we should not need to give blind faith to anyone but that exposure of all the facts ensures that we need rely not on trust but on knowledge.



Secret

(Image by RestrictedData) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

For that reason, those defending Assange based on his previous work as a heroic warrior of transparency should think twice about whether trusting him is itself not a kind of betrayal of the concept of transparency.

And one might wonder, based on a healthy dose of skepticism (show me the evidence), whether the theatrical operation now underway by the Trump administration, which owes its power in part to the partisan efforts of Assange to defeat Clinton while protecting Trump, is not a mask to invalidate the allegations of collusion.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3