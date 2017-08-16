- Advertisement -

This is the most intelligent response I've seen regarding the Charlottesville clash, of the vast many I've read. David Swanson also did a commendable piece that supplements this click here--and I note that David is a hero of Debbie Lusignan's, as her recent interview with him well demonstrates.

But it is this remarkable ability of humans to jump to conclusions, based on their own prejudices, that will be the end of us. Based on my own life experiences at age 70, I promptly add that I am no shining exception, though certainly "mellowed and a bit saner with age."

- Advertisement -

Looking at the system we've built, the U.S. of A., based on genocide, unnecessary oppression through "profitable wars," racism, lunatic ideas, laissez-faire capitalism, lies, and general advocacy of insanity for the human race, it seems clear enough that we are clearly near the end of our "Empire," if not our own extinction. But Yahoo! for the stock market, that the Wall Street Rag is cheering forth for astoundingly ignorant capitalists to put their money in, as the investment is so very ripe, due to the further development of nuclear weapons (the WSJ is one terminally sick puppy, to say the least).

This is an hour or so long video that cuts deeply into the heart of what is going on in the U.S. and what needs to happen if we are to get out of the deep hole or hell we're in. I encourage you to focus on "T or F" rather than the specific presentation, although I personally think that Debbie's emotion and passion for truth grandly eclipses any minor criticisms (e.g., referring to Charlotte vs. Charlottesville, and most thoughtful pauses).

You want a solution to our current internal divisions? Here it is click here

Note: I don't consider this "my article," but had to write something to get Debbie's video posted on OEN.

- Advertisement -