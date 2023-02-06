Why use CBD Oil? Top Health Benefits

CBD is being used by more people than ever in Australia today due to its range of highly effective properties as a stress-reducing, anxiety-lowering supplement. This compound is an all natural extract from hemp that has potent health benefits in the mind and body. It interacts with receptors in the body to provide these effects.

Health Benefits of CBD

Let's start with the 'softer' mood-improving benefits of CBD. Full-spectrum CBD oil is renowned for its ability to calm the nerves and help people relax. Its warm, relaxing feeling enables many users to feel at ease even when stressed or anxious. This therapeutic property relates to its ability for anxiety reduction. Stress in the mind and body is caused by a hormone called cortisol, which has many triggers. It results in harm to both the body and mind, higher blood pressure, and accelerated heart rates even when resting that can cause cardiovascular issues and reduce overall well-being. It also can be a root cause of many anxiety conditions, particularly for people who are overworked and lacking in sleep where cortisol builds over time. CBD oil reduces these negative effects by relaxing the mind. Many studies have shown the efficacy of CBD in mitigating anxiety. A long-term randomized trial study showed CBD oil greatly improved anxiety measures across around 70 patients by nearly 80%.

Similarly, one of the top peer-reviewed pharmacology journals (the Journal of Pharmacology) demonstrated that CBD oil can reduce anxiety at high doses significantly in double-blind trials. The study revealed that against the placebo tests, the subjects given CBD oil had an anxiolytic (anxiety-inhibiting) effect that helped to calm the patient. It's important to note that studies with higher dosages or more concentrated hemp extracts were able to deliver better results against a placebo (i.e. where subjects took no active substance).

Lowering Anxiety

While not definitive or proven, there are promising studies and progress toward understanding the deeper mental and neurocognitive benefits of hemp extract. Some research from animal studies shows that the brain may receive benefits from hemp extract (i.e. neuroprotective properties). The biggest evidence of this is the reduction of seizures and epilepsy in some patients from multiple studies. One study looked at a large sample group of hundreds of subjects and determined hemp extract had a very positive effect on both reducing the frequency and length of seizures and in some cases completely resolving them.

As hemp extract interacts with the brain through the signalling pathways in the endocannabinoid system and CB1 receptors, this may be the mechanism for delivering the mental neuroprotective health benefits that some preliminary studies are showing. Another key study recently done in Australia on the impact of hemp extract showed that trained medical workers in a small hospital for children had a majority agreed that the product was helping out kids with epilepsy significantly.

Reducing Inflammation

Like many of the other noted effects of CBD oil's health benefits, the research and science behind the physical health improvements CBD oil can offer are still fairly nascent and in the early stages of being tested, verified, and proved in the eyes of science. Some signals are promising in this space though. Some users report improvements in stress resulting in better management of body fat and weight loss. Stress and anxiety are key triggers for overeating in many people, meaning CBD oil could be a tool to support weight loss.

A study a few years ago in 2017 showed that topical hemp extract applied to certain body areas helped to alleviate some of the symptoms of arthritis, reducing inflammation of the affected joint. It's important to highlight the study was not on human subjects but mice, although it did conclude there were prophylactic and anti-inflammatory therapeutic effects the product delivered into the joint. The treatment ended up creating longer-term strengthening and prevention of future arthritic inflammation, which is very promising for human trials and real-world applications.

Side Effects

Hemp extract is safe. This was the common theme across all studies we investigated and what the research in both animals and humans reveals. It has no psychoactive or psychotropic effects, unlike THC, which can cause mental health and anxiety risks in many people. While anecdotal, many people report being able to think and react more clearly after using hemp extract, which may also relate to its neuroprotective and anxiety-reducing properties. Full-spectrum CBD oil also doesn't raise your heart rate, blood pressure, or respiratory rate. It doesn't mess with internal body regulators and homeostasis, which is great for people with heart issues or other chronic health problems. While your sleep won't get improved or helped by CBD oil and no research supports this, it also won't be harmed by it and keep you awake, which is great as it can be used at any hour of the day.

The key risk with the product to be careful of is its interactions and effects on other drugs. It's known to change the serum level of some drugs in the blood, which can have different outcomes depending on the individual. But at the same time, you won't get addicted to it as it has very low addictive properties and profile, which is also another huge pro for its use.

Conclusion

A very helpful and natural chemical produced by plants, CBD can calm your body and mind with no harmful side effects (providing it is not mixed or taken with anything). It's both powerful and effective at delivering a range of health benefits - from anxiety and stress relief to neuroprotection to anti-inflammation in the body and joints. Its clear usage through both multiple ancient societies and across broad parts of the modern world is that the benefits are realized whether subjectively or objectively by science and that its enhancement to well-being and mood is very established. Future studies and developments on the effects, interactions, and benefits of hemp extract will further solidify and expand the knowledge and clarity around what its true holistic well-being effects are but for now, we at least know it is still safe, non-addictive, and works for some health purposes.