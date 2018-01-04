Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why there won't be a revolution in Iran

Pepe Escobar

From Asia Times

Regime change is unlikely but what is in play is setting the scene for a further renewal of economic sanctions

From youtube.com: At least 21 killed in Iran protests {MID-221532}
At least 21 killed in Iran protests
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CGTN)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani did the right thing going on television and at least acknowledging popular anger over hard economic times. Inflation is high at 12% but down from 40% at the start of Rouhani's first term. And the recent increase in fuel and food prices by up to 40% has hardly helped.

That was part of Team Rouhani's 2018 budget, which cuts subsidies for the poor -- a key feature of the previous Ahmadinejad administration.

Then there is youth unemployment, which hovers around the 30% mark. Similar figures recently came out of Spain, a member of the European Union. Of course, that explains why the bulk of the protesters are under 25 from working class backgrounds.

What Rouhani should have explained to Iranians in detail is the direct consequences of hard economic times and United States sanctions, which are affecting the country.

These were coupled with financial threats against western firms now back in business, or at least contemplating opening up operations, in Iran.

Rouhani did promise after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in the Austrian capital of Vienna in 2015 that it would lead to more jobs and stimulate the economy.

While that has not been the case, legitimate protests singling out economic problems have never gone away. In fact, they have been part of the Iranian picture for decades.

If we consider the Islamic Republic experiment, a sort of "theocracy with democratic characteristics," the most striking element is how deeply rooted it is in the country.

I learned this during my many trips to Iran and it has a great deal to do with the basij, or voluntary militias. They have permeated all aspects of social life from unions to student bodies and civil servant groups.

In this respect, there is a strong similarity to China, where the Communist Party is embedded in the very fabric of society.

Talking to young people in places such as Kashan or Mashhad showed me how solid the popular base was behind the Islamic Republic experiment. It was certainly more thought-provoking than listening to ayatollahs in Qom.

Still, what is happening now in Iran is that legitimate protests related to economic hardships have been hijacked by the usual suspects in a move to influence the minority. After all, Rouhani's administration is comparatively liberal compared to the populist Ahmadinejad government.

So, what we have is a concerted attempt to turn legitimate protests into a "revolutionary" movement with the aim of bringing about a regime change. In all practical purposes, this would be civil war.

Well, it will simply not work. Anyone familiar with Iran knows the country's civil society is far too sophisticated to fall into such a crude and obvious trap.

For a clear take on the foreign influence angle, you should watch Professor Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, an academic of absolute integrity, arguing with a former BBC employee on the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television network.

Indeed, what is certain is that foreign elements are acting as provocateurs to influence the protests. This "whole world is watching" tone is meant to intimidate Tehran's response.

Yet there has to be a crackdown against the violence as Rouhani strongly hinted. Imagine the police response if the level of violence seen on Iranian streets was happening in France or Germany?

Regime change is unlikely but what is in play is setting the scene for a further renewal of economic sanctions against Iran. Possibly, in this case by the EU. Hopefully, it will not fall into this trap.

Anyway, Tehran is already gearing up to increase business across Eurasia through China's new Silk Roads, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Eurasia Economic Union.

In the end, it is up to Team Rouhani to be creative in alleviating the burden on the economic front.

 

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


Iran as a country has been attacked by many individuals and countries throughout its rich history, mainly because of its (1) location, (2) natural resources.

Iranians will not forget how Saddam Hussein was given a green light by Western countries to attack Iran in 1980. All Arab countries of Persian Gulf supported Saddam Hussein, even Palestinians joined Saddam Hussein in killing Iranians. Iranians will not forget the picture of Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat in Baghdad, after Iraq attacked Iran.

Russia has done the most damage to Iran and took advantage of Iran many times. For example, Russia built the MOST EXPENSIVE power plant on earth in Southern region of Iran.

Russia and UK have done the most damage to Iran.

Separatist groups such as Jundallah are funded by Saudi Arabia to attack Iran.

Moreover, illegal sanctions by Western countries are placed on Iran which have hurt its economy and its people. The illegal sanctions have caused death of ill people not being able to obtain medical help, for example.

Refugee problems. Iran is the ONLY country in this world with several million refugees as the result of Western intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq. Western countries keep vetoing the UN in offering help to these refugees.

Recent Demonstrations. It is natural. When people are unhappy they will protest, e.g., recent economic hardship and unfair employment opportunities for many especially the youth have been unacceptable.

The whole world stood by and watched when Saddam Hussein bombarded Iranian cities using Russian and Western military arms fully funded by Persian Gulf Arab countries of Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. This went on for eight years. More than a million Iranians were injured or killed when Iraq attacked Iran. There was no cry similar to what one reads in Western or Saudi Arabian media.

Iran will be attacked, terrorist and separatist groups will be funded to cause mayhem in Iran. Iranian citizens will rise up to protect their country and keep it safe for Iranian citizens and non-citizens who choose to live in Iran.


Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 2:47:12 AM

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


There are certainly many truths in your comments here. I would sum up some of it as the death and destruction of Empire and the vassals of. Despite it all Persia is still represented by the same spirit and people of Iran.

The only exception I have or rather question is "Russia has done the most damage to Iran and took advantage of Iran many times. For example, Russia built the MOST EXPENSIVE power plant on earth in Southern region of Iran".

Construction of the plant was started in 1975 by German companies, but the work was stopped in 1979 after the Islamic revolution of Iran . The site was repeatedly bombed during the Iran--Iraq war. Later, a contract for finishing the plant was signed between Iran and the Russian Ministry for Atomic Energy in 1995, with Russia's Atomstroy Export named as the main contractor.

The work was delayed several years by technical and financial challenges as well as by political pressure from the West. After construction was again in danger of being stopped in 2007, a renewed agreement was reached in which the Iranians promised to compensate for rising costs and inflation after completion of the plant. Delivery of nuclear fuel started the same year.

The plant started adding electricity to the national grid on 3 September 2011 and was officially opened in a ceremony on 12 September 2011.

The project is considered unique in terms of its technology, the political environment and the challenging physical climate. It is the first civilian nuclear power plant built in the Middle East . Several research reactors had been built earlier in the Middle East: two in Iraq, two in Israel, one in Syria and three in Iran.

In August 2013, the head of Russian nuclear regulator Rosatom said that the state company would soon sign documents transferring operational control of the Bushehr nuclear power plant to Iran, and on September 23 of 2013, operational control was transferred.

In November 2014 Iran and Russia signed an agreement to build two new nuclear reactors at the Bushehr site, with an option of six more at other sites later. Construction formally started on 14 March 2017.

You may have something that I am missing here in regards to this.

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


Thanks for your reply. The general information that you listed is considered public knowledge. However, the cost figures are absent.

The Bushehr power plant took many years to build which you listed some of them, however cost figures are missing. The plant is considered the most expensive civilian power plant measured by the amount of money paid to Russians.

Russia used this power plant as a leverage in negotiations with Iran's leaders who called Russia at one time a dishonest partner.


