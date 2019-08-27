Why the White House Staff Agrees Their Man is the Chosen One

Moses and the 10 Commandments
Should we buy Greenland? Let's give it no likes.
Minnesota it seems, without football Vikes,
And when I heard Don would pay cash on the barrel,
I wondered if truly his mind was in peril,
Or more to the point if his staff was but jerks,
Objecting at risk to their jobs and their perks.
.
Clearly they figure that this admin's unique,
Getting along fine with no policy geek,
For His Blond Eminence knows always his stance,
And happily flies by the seat of his pants,
And if you don't believe it just ask the Chinese,
Whom only this prez has brought down to their knees.
.
Yes, down to their knees as the Trump staff well knows,
And into the dirt will they rub Chinese nose,
For respecting not the American way,
Taxing our cars and our phones, curds and whey,
The Chinese, Don thinks, will soon "Uncle!" shout,
To the sound of champagne corks his staff will pull out.
.
In a snap, he's put in perspective this world,
To both Danes and the Fed contumely hurled,
Told U.S. firms to bring home their production,
"Hereby ordered" as in army induction,
His staff cheering wild: "Way to go, Mr. Prez!"
And woe is the outfit who does not what he says.
.
His staff must be sad he's so misunderstood,
Having returned us to the path of the good,
Respected and feared far and wide by them all,
Keeping it real with more Defense wherewithal,
Which in the White House they call "getting it done,"
And why they just nod at the phrase "Chosen One."