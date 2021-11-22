Why the Pandemic Will Not End: Mass Vaccination Fails

Big Government, Big Pharma and Big Media have colluded to keep pushing mass COVID vaccination despite all the evidence that it is not stopping spread of the virus. High vaccination rates are not producing good results in many countries. Also in the US where COVID-related deaths are more so far in 2021 than they were in 2020, despite widespread vaccination.

Americans may not be mentally prepared to hear the really bad news. The COVID pandemic is not going to end. What the government is doing (and not doing) will ensure no end to the pandemic.

Here is some good news: A recent NBC News Survey by Hart Research found that 50% of American adults opposed "requiring that everyone who is now eligible mustget a COVID-19 vaccine." Common sense about vaccine mandates, even though 70% said they had taken the shot.

On the negative side is a just-released new forecast of the coming COVID death toll on March 1, 2022. It comes from the group that has been doing the most thorough studies and modeling of the US pandemic. It is the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health-research center at the University of Washington. It forecasts a total of one million COVID deaths by that date.

That means in about 3.5 months there will be another roughly 250,000 COVID deaths. That is over 70,000 deaths a month. That compares to about 65,000 a month since the pandemic began. Does that sound like progress? Does that sound like the mass-vaccination effort is the solution?

Their projection may underestimate what will be happening because "That forecast may be optimistic because we have not yet built into the modeling that we are releasing right now the explicit analysis around waning immunity for vaccine-derived immunity." And there is now a strong consensus among medical experts that current vaccines lose their effectiveness in about six months. That is why booster shots are now being pushed so hard.

An endless pandemic will mean billions of dollars going to big drug companies for vaccines and a new group of expensive pills announced by Merck and Pfizer; the US government is paying $700 for the former and $500 for the later treatment. They want to compete with cheap, established early-treatment protocols, including use of ivermectin.

Here is the crucial point to keep in mind. Current vaccines, including booster shots, do not kill the virus and do not prevent spread of the virus from fully vaccinated people. And the loss of effectiveness, especially for variants like delta, explains why countless more people will get breakthrough infections that are killing some people, like what happened to Colin Powell recently.

Breakthrough deaths fit into the category of COVID deaths. On November 15 Fauci admitted: "[Vaccinated people] are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but hospitalization and death. It's waning to the point that you're seeing more people getting breakthrough infections and winding up in the hospital." And on November 19 the head of the World Health Organization admitted that the pandemic was surging in countries with high vaccination rates, because vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus.

This is the ultimate truth: We cannot vaccinate our way out of the pandemic. When more reliable data in other countries are considered, compared to awful data from the CDC, we see that very large fractions of people being hospitalized or dying from COVID are fully vaccinated. Booster shots just create the illusion of doing something really effective. Mostly, they just postpone bad health impacts.

The entire emphasis by our government on vaccines is the biggest mistake in the history of medicine and pandemic management. As many recent analyses have shown, the CDC data are undercounting both adverse health impacts of vaccines and deaths.

Steve Kirsch has done a good summary analysis of CDC data undercounting. Here are some excerpts:

"The COVID vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines in human history. They are 800 times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine, which was the previous record holder. The vaccines have killed over 150,000 Americans and permanently disabled even more. They don't make sense for anyone of any age. The younger you are, the worse it gets. For kids, it is estimated that we kill 117 kids for every COVID death we prevent...

"So we are 'saving' fewer than 10,000 lives at the expense of over 150,000 (vaccine) deaths. In short, we kill 15 people to save 1. That's incredibly stupid."

Full details defining the vaccine dystopia we have entered are available.

The eminent Dr. Peter McCollough has emphasized: "You are about five times as likely to die of the vaccine than you are to take your risks with COVID-19. Therefore, those who 'chose not to get the vaccine,' in fact 'made a smarter choice.'" Another point made is that those who have recovered from the disease and have natural immunity have a 56% greater chance of severe side-effects should they afterwards take the jab. [Yet a new CDC survey found that 60% of those who have natural immunity said they were also fully vaccinated.] When such a recognized medical expert says these things, the anti-mandate movement receives credibility.

