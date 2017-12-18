- Advertisement -

As reported in the 9/5/2006 Washington Post piece titled President Bush Delivers Remarks on the War on Terror, BUSH:

"We know what the terrorists intend to do because they've told us. And we need to take their words seriously. So today I'm going to describe in the terrorist's own words what they believe, what they hope to accomplish, and how they intend to accomplish it."

Bush-43 reveals Bin Laden's terror war game-plan, as follows:

"The Al Qaeda leader concludes that America is definitely a great power, with unbelievable military strength and a vibrant economy, but all these have been built on a very weak and hollow foundation. Bin Laden went on to say, therefore, "It is very easy to target the flimsy base and concentrate on their weak points. And even if we are able to target one-tenth of these weak points, we will be able to crush and destroy them.""

President George W. Bush continues, mentioning Bin Laden's "bleed until bankruptcy plan,", Al Qaeda's campaign to create a wedge between the American people and their government and that Americans are being sacrificed to serve the big investors. These Al Qaeda aims were originally declared on August 23, 1996 and much of the current 19+ trillion-dollar U.S. national debt stems from actions approved by Republican House and Senate majorities, e.g., the Glass-Steagall repeal, the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000, the Iraq/Afghanistan wars ($ 5.6 trillion military spending since 2001) , the failed Bush tax cuts of 2001 and 2003, the 2003 Medicare Prescription Drug (Medicare Part D) legislation and various Trade Promotion Authority (Fast Track) legislation/Free Trade Agreements.

Since the candidacy of Ronald Reagan, it has been a Republican Party tradition to be the anti-government party creating a wedge between the American people and their government; only to grow geometrically since Reagan's 1987 suspension by executive order of the Fairness Doctrine. This doctrine was a policy of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) introduced in 1949 requiring the holders of broadcast licenses both to present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was--in the Commission's view--honest, equitable, and balanced.

The additional 1.5 trillion-dollar Federal deficit recently approved by the Republican House majority to facilitate Trump's Tax Reform on top of the newly enacted 70 billion-dollar per year increase in defense spending brings the U.S. a giant-step closer to the point of bankruptcy, again primarily to serve the big investors. Trump's Tax Reform provision to move from world-wide taxation to territorial taxation will further facilitate the off-shoring of American jobs, weaken the U.S. economy, draining the federal/state budgets of much needed revenue and increase investor assets world-wide that need to be protected by the U.S. military and the related increased defense spending.

Eleven-plus years since Brush-43's September 5, 2006 speech, the republican-controlled House and Senate has not taken Bin Laden's words seriously but instead passed Trump's Tax Reform by a vote of 227-205 and 51-49, respectively. Now at America's potentially eleventh-hour, a vote on a House/Senate joint tax bill is the last line of defense against pursuing fiscal policy that will bring Al Qaeda's 1996 dream a giant-step closer to coming true.