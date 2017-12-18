Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 7 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 3 (13 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   8 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why the GOP's Tax Reform is the Al Qaeda Terrorists Dream Come True!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Hugh Campbell       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 3   Supported 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/18/17

Author 39565
- Advertisement -

As reported in the 9/5/2006 Washington Post piece titled President Bush Delivers Remarks on the War on Terror, BUSH:

"We know what the terrorists intend to do because they've told us. And we need to take their words seriously. So today I'm going to describe in the terrorist's own words what they believe, what they hope to accomplish, and how they intend to accomplish it."

Bush-43 reveals Bin Laden's terror war game-plan, as follows:

"The Al Qaeda leader concludes that America is definitely a great power, with unbelievable military strength and a vibrant economy, but all these have been built on a very weak and hollow foundation. Bin Laden went on to say, therefore, "It is very easy to target the flimsy base and concentrate on their weak points. And even if we are able to target one-tenth of these weak points, we will be able to crush and destroy them.""

- Advertisement -


(Image by Lion Multimedia Production U.S.A.)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President George W. Bush continues, mentioning Bin Laden's "bleed until bankruptcy plan,", Al Qaeda's campaign to create a wedge between the American people and their government and that Americans are being sacrificed to serve the big investors. These Al Qaeda aims were originally declared on August 23, 1996 and much of the current 19+ trillion-dollar U.S. national debt stems from actions approved by Republican House and Senate majorities, e.g., the Glass-Steagall repeal, the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000, the Iraq/Afghanistan wars ($ 5.6 trillion military spending since 2001) , the failed Bush tax cuts of 2001 and 2003, the 2003 Medicare Prescription Drug (Medicare Part D) legislation and various Trade Promotion Authority (Fast Track) legislation/Free Trade Agreements.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Picture Quotes)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Since the candidacy of Ronald Reagan, it has been a Republican Party tradition to be the anti-government party creating a wedge between the American people and their government; only to grow geometrically since Reagan's 1987 suspension by executive order of the Fairness Doctrine. This doctrine was a policy of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) introduced in 1949 requiring the holders of broadcast licenses both to present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was--in the Commission's view--honest, equitable, and balanced.

The additional 1.5 trillion-dollar Federal deficit recently approved by the Republican House majority to facilitate Trump's Tax Reform on top of the newly enacted 70 billion-dollar per year increase in defense spending brings the U.S. a giant-step closer to the point of bankruptcy, again primarily to serve the big investors. Trump's Tax Reform provision to move from world-wide taxation to territorial taxation will further facilitate the off-shoring of American jobs, weaken the U.S. economy, draining the federal/state budgets of much needed revenue and increase investor assets world-wide that need to be protected by the U.S. military and the related increased defense spending.

Eleven-plus years since Brush-43's September 5, 2006 speech, the republican-controlled House and Senate has not taken Bin Laden's words seriously but instead passed Trump's Tax Reform by a vote of 227-205 and 51-49, respectively. Now at America's potentially eleventh-hour, a vote on a House/Senate joint tax bill is the last line of defense against pursuing fiscal policy that will bring Al Qaeda's 1996 dream a giant-step closer to coming true.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 3   Supported 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A seasoned financial professional, currently providing subject matter expertise on a variety of regulatory topics, including the Dodd-Frank Act, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and overall compliance monitoring. He has previously held (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Greater Deformation: the Corruption of Democracy in America

Why the GOP's Tax Reform is the Al Qaeda Terrorists Dream Come True!

Why New Jersey's Closed Primaries Led to Voter Apathy, Polarization and Gridlock

Are Votes for Fast Track, (TPP) and (TAFTA) Votes for Crony Capitalism?

"Learned Helplessness", the Self-Inflicted Cause of the Democratic Party's Potential Demise

Throwing Good Money After Bad: Extending the Capital Gain & Dividend Tax-cuts

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

Hugh Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 39565

(Member since Sep 20, 2009), 2 fans, 11 articles, 179 quicklinks, 226 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The GOP Tax bill is the latest poster legislation of the Republican Party's arrogance which may take down the GOP, but in all likelihood, will mortally wound the United States, in the process.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 12:16:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Kristine Hoggatt

Become a Fan
Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 456 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Hugh Campbell:   New Content

Did you ever consider that it may not be a bad thing (for the rest of the world) for America to be mortally wounded? The US government has caused so much death and destruction in the world, it is time to end it. Yes, it will be painful for the innocent men and women who will suffer from the collapse, but where were these people when criminal military aggressions and overthrows were being carried out?

Where are the anti-war protesters of yesterday? Where are the masses of people protesting against the repeal of net neutrality and the "reform" of taxes? Watching sports and reality TV, most likely. Most Americans are so ignorant of what their government is doing in their names, and with their tax dollars, that it, too, should be criminal. My guess is there won't be a peep until most are facing severe hardships. And by then, it will be too late. The moneyed folks will have moved on, leaving America a crippled, third-world shell of a country. (My guess is things will get worse from there.)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:08:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
marko polo

Become a Fan
Author 46340

(Member since Mar 10, 2010), 3 fans, 292 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Hugh Campbell:   New Content

The glass-steagall repeal was signed by Clinton. Clinton signed Nafta, and preferred trade agreement with China. Clinton totally destroyed the working class. Now Bush a rino, not a true Republican, who should be prison along with Bubba, blames a dead man for 911. Then here comes Barry, fake birth certificate in hand, and he runs on hope and change. All these so-called presidents were CIA cut-outs. After Clinton get the ball rolling of the destruction of the country, the last two continued it. Bush and Barry, have stole, lied, and run this gov.t like a drunken mafia boss. Don't give me the R vs. D bullshit. 20 trillion in debt after 16 years of lies. I suggest if you are worried about a tax cut, you can pay more to help Chucky Cheese, Mad Max, brain dead John Mac., and Adam Shifty. I am sure they can balance your check book.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:30:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Larry Robinson

Become a Fan
Author 95747

(Member since Sep 22, 2014), 1 fan, 37 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why do you hate Americans so much.

It's NOT the government's money. Allowing American individuals and businesses keep more of THEIR OWN MONEY is consistent with the ideals of our Republic


"A just security to property is not afforded by that government, under which unequal taxes oppress one species of property and reward another species: where arbitrary taxes invade the domestic sanctuaries of the rich, and excessive taxes grind the faces of the poor; where the keenness and competitions of want are deemed an insufficient spur to labor, and taxes are again applied, by an unfeeling policy, as another spur; in violation of that sacred property, which Heaven, in decreeing man to earn his bread by the sweat of his brow, kindly reserved to him, in the small repose that could be spared from the supply of his necessities." James Madison 1792 letter on taxation


"A wise and frugal government ... shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government."
Thomas Jefferson, First Inaugural Address, March 4, 1801


"When men get in the habit of helping themselves to the property of others, they cannot easily be cured of it."
-- The New York Times, in a 1909 editorial opposing the very first income tax

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:11:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1 articles, 287 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

With billions added to the defense budget, tax cuts will only lead to more debt. This is fiscally very irresponsible, but not surprising, given Trump's own personal bankruptcies. He is apparently running the government by the same flawed methods. This will not bode well for the US. Neither will the continuation of our illegal wars.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:25:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kristine Hoggatt

Become a Fan
Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 456 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

If we want to quote Thomas Jefferson, we should not forget his animosity toward corporations. From a 2010 article in The Nation:

[Jefferson] was, as well, a relentless critic of the monopolizing of economic power by banks, corporations and those who put their faith in what the third president referred to as "the selfish spirit of commerce (that) knows no country, and feels no passion or principle but that of gain."

Jefferson might not have wanted a lot of government, but he wanted enough government to assert the sovereignty of citizens over corporations. To his view, nothing was more important to the health of the republic.

In the early years of the 19th century, as banks and corporations began to flex their political muscles, he announced that: "I hope we shall crush... in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country."

Source: click here

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:16:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 25 articles, 11 quicklinks, 450 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

OBL's motives have been reached but he was only the patsy and the real criminals have gone unpunished. They've been free to exploit the national security state and bloated war budgets that have risen not coincidentally after 9/11.

As we now can see, the purpose of neo-con policy has been to continue wars against Muslims. Attributing the inside job to some supposed mastermind whose organization has been de-listed by the State Dept. as a terrorist organization doesn't make sense (that rationale for war must be discarded--it is our policy to arm the terrorists like ISIS.)

Tax cuts won't just lead to more debt! They'll lead to budget cutbacks. Force austerity through artificial scarcity in the budget. Sell the value of lowering taxes on "job-creators" while weakening the safety net--sounds perfectly rational to a Republican.

The tax cuts will force sequestration--a nasty reality I wrote about here at OpEdNews.com. Under PAYGO, every dollar that brings the deficit up has to be reconciled with a dollar of cuts. This is the real threat of the GOP tax cuts--discretionary expenses (we know many of these are essential for many people) get cut whereas "non-discretionary" cuts like defense ($694 billion) are exempt.

Notice how Trump signed the defense bill. It was approved separately from the main budget; so sacrosanct is the pouring of endless billions on the purposeless military procurement process in the Republican mind. Meanwhile readiness sags and force strength to the point even that liberal bastion Rand Corporation admits the US is falling behind to Russia and China.

To allow such a huge deficit is grossly irresponsible. We know this--we non-Republicans. Thinking rationally, we find deep grievance with this style of failed leadership based on wanton whoring by the Republicans to the rich and corporations. It can't be allowed to happen.

McCain is recovering in Arizona but they say the bill can pass in its final form. This backdoor budget buster will massively impact everything from rural hospitals, to food stamps, school lunch programs, elderly care, block grants, Medicare, Medicaid, student loans, environment and virtually every single thing outside of the war machine and polluters like Monsanto and the Koch Brothers, whose greenhouse gases and genetically mutated organisms will get us slowly if the leaking reactors and wars don't do it quicker.

So this budget bill needs to be blocked and the consequences of the people's wrath felt among its supporters. Next fall will be accountability period as the Moore epic fail in the reddest of red states Alabama showed. Let's do all we can to block this monstrosity and make sure we're voting for those who will repeal it in 2019 and restore sanity to the budget, not just a lesser evil/the Corporate-lite version.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:29:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Hugh Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 39565

(Member since Sep 20, 2009), 2 fans, 11 articles, 179 quicklinks, 226 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

marko polo: Votes by the majority of Republican House and Senate members at the time passed the Glass-Steagall repeal, NAFTA and China legislation. Clinton's actions were that of a DINO, not a true Democrat.

If Bush-43's actions were that of a RINO, why did the majority of Republicans in the House and Senate enable his actions?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 4:01:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 