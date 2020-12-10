 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/10/20

Why the Failed Fascist Coup of 1933 Could Succeed in 2021

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1642
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Harvey Wasserman
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From Reader Supported News

Brigadier General Smedley Butler, 1927
Brigadier General Smedley Butler, 1927
(Image by Archives Branch, USMC History Division from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Smedley Butler won't be around next year to save us.

The former Marine Corps general was offered a ton of money in 1933 to murder newly-elected president Franklin Roosevelt and stage a fascist coup.

Armed with the then-huge sum of $3 million, infamous billionaires funded a "Banker's Plot" with 500,000 armed thugs set to erect a corporate dictatorship atop FDR's grave.

Butler had led US troops throughout Latin America during the "Dollar Diplomacy" 1920s. He crushed grassroots uprisings and installed brutal dictators. America's richest barons now wanted him to do the same thing here.

But they chose the wrong guy. In shocking Congressional hearings, Butler blew the whistle on (until then) US history's best-funded attempted coup . "War," he warned, "is a racket."

The super-rich plotters hotly denied Butler's account. None of them went to prison.

Butler won't be around next year to expose the Trump coup attempt, already in progress. He won't have to. It's already visible for all to see.

But can we stop it?

FDR was the landslide successor to the failed Herbert Hoover. He took power just as Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany.

FDR, with his legendary progressive wife Eleanor, promised "Happy Days." Hitler preached hate. He was backed in Deutschland by many of the same corporatists then plotting Butler's would-be coup here in the US.

Donald Trump has spent a lifetime preaching hate. In 2021, he'll have limitless money at his disposal, much of it from actual descendants of the 1933 Banker Plotters. His armed fascist militias are already in the streets, murdering peaceful protestors (see: Kenosha), threatening Governors (see: Gretchen Whitmer), promising to kill even Republican doubters (see: Gabriel Sterling)

Hitler spent years preaching the "Dolchstosslegende," the "stab in the back." Germany could never be a "loser," he screamed, and did not lose World War I. Victory was "stolen" by radicals, socialists, communists... not to mention Jews, Roma (gypsies), gays, Jehovah Witnesses, "genetically inferior" Slavs.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Harvey Wasserman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Will 9 GOP governors put Romney in the White House?

Four Ways Ohio Republicans are Already Stealing the 2012 Election

Toll of U.S. Sailors Devastated by Fukushima Radiation Continues to Climb

Is Fukushima now ten Chernobyls into the sea?

Humankind's Most Dangerous Moment: Fukushima Fuel Pool at Unit 4. "This is an Issue of Human Survival."

Japan's Quake Could Have Irradiated the Entire US

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 