Hall of mirrors

What we call Reality is a hall of mirrors. It reflects itself back and forth and builds up a consensus.

People do the same thing. They confirm with one another that the reality they believe is real is, in fact, real.

And having established that, they live out their lives and make the best of it.

But what happens if you defect? What happens if you're not satisfied to live out the rest of your life inside the space of what everyone assumes is real?

More to the point, what happens if you're not satisfied to live out the rest of your life inside the space of what YOU assume is real?

This is where a lot of people get off the train. They assert, with great assurance, that what they have discovered is the ultimate frontier. They've broken through the illusion. They've found out who is running the show from behind the curtain.

And with those discoveries in their pocket, they will live out their lives, confident in the knowledge that they can't be fooled. They've won the prize.

Actually, peering behind the curtain and seeing what's there is step one. The journey has barely begun.

No matter what degree of truth one has found, living out the rest of a life in that truth is going to be disappointing. It's eventually going to be boring. It's eventually going to be insufferable.

You want to lift that curtain, and you should. You should find out everything you can about who and what is behind it, and how they operate. But how long before you stop patting yourself on the back?

How long before you decide to create, with great passion and commitment, your own reality, the one you profoundly desire?

The process of creating reality never ends. It's the ongoing voyage. It's the reason things become new. It's the reason boredom loses. It's the reason you have no end. It's the reason you can't be stopped.

It's the means by which you don't decline. It's the means by which you keep imagining something you haven't imagined before.

It's the reason you don't "live out your life."

