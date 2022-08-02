Why people who are most-impacted by climate disasters get subtracted from policy making?

Publication launched at AIDS 2022 on the interlinkages and key issues including sexual and reproductive health and rights and bodily autonomy in differential vulnerability to climate change

Arrow For Change - Climate Justice in Planet A (hindi translation) launched at world's biggest AIDS conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal, Canada

An important publication launched at the opening day of world's largest AIDS conference puts spotlight on not only the interlinkages between climate justice, gender equality and human rights, but also on differential vulnerabilities to climate change of people in Asia and the Pacific region.

This publication "ARROW for Change: Climate Justice in Planet A" (English, Hindi/ हिंदी) of Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW) looks into the integration of women, girls and LGBTQIAP+ people's needs in climate change action, with a specific focus on health and climate change. It brings forth the voices of youth and their inter-generational concerns, and documents success stories and advocacy strategies that have led to just transitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sivananthi Thanenthiran, Executive Director of ARROW, said while launching the Hindi translation of "ARROW For Change: Climate Justice in Planet A" at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022): "in these last two years the world has been thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic but simultaneously, slowly in the background, the effect of climate change on our world has also been unfolding."

She further added that disruption of health services and de-prioritization of sexual and reproductive health services meant that health became inaccessible and HIV services, such as voluntary counselling and testing, access to lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, and referrals to other needed services, also were disrupted for all those who were living in areas reeling under extreme climate events, such as floods.

