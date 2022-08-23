 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Why our Military Lies about UFO Presence Here

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Don Scotten

It is no secret that millions of ordinary humans have seen UFOs over decades, centuries and thousands of years. There is a TV series showing alien presence here well beyond and more involved than UFO flyovers. The TV series reveals stone structures encompassing stones weighing millions of pounds. We humans could not today quarry, shape, transport, lift and precisely fit such stones. Our ancestors certainly could not do so ten thousand years ago. So, why does our military persist in denying alien presence here?

The oldest, most comprehensive history of human existence on this planet is revealed in the Sumerian clay tablets some 6000 years old. Zecharia Sitchins' translation of the parts of the tablets reflecting our history trace humanity's self-aware origins back 400,000 years and clearly states we were manipulated into self-aware status by aliens wanting an an easily controlled work force to help them exploit this planet's resources. These ET accomplished this by combining some of their DNA with that of a local hominid. This was depicted in the tablets in writing accompanied with pictographs showing an ET with a test tube in one hand and an umbilical cord in the other. It was a success. 400,000 thousand years later these beings still control us and this planet though now through their human surrogates and the institutions they run.

However, today our controllers are experimenting with creating on the negative side of the balance point. So, purposely intending outcomes that are destructive and contracting. We experience this as pain and suffering, poverty, homelessness, continuous warfare, suicides and insanity. Our controllers deem it success. All reality is intended!

Lately on OpEdNews a contributor wrote that we are lied to about everything and that the institutions that control our lives do so viciously. Most of us can grasp this and few know why it is imposed on us. I am saying here what is apparent; it is intended. Intended negative behavior includes institutionalized sexual abuse of youth by religious organizations, the Olympics, the Boy Scouts Athletic programs and more. This works well for our controllers because the pain, confusion and destructive behavior must be absorbed by their communities. This, another mission accomplished by our controllers--more destructive and contracting behavior.

I also consider the mass killings in our schools and elsewhere to be more of the same and intended. Mind-controlled individuals shoot to death innocents and that pain and suffering radiates outward. I also suggest that our military is well aware of ET presence here and am quite sure they work with some of them. Our controllers do not want us to be aware of their presence here. The military is a controlled institution so of course they deny UFOs. UFO presence here is not more or less true when filtered through what the government tells you.

Finally, there are profoundly positive ET here as well. Positive means creative and expansive. These positive beings cannot intercede on our behalf until we 'see' and acknowledge our dire negative circumstances and resolve to seek a better future 'we' choose for ourselves, to help ourselves. These positive ET will not save us but will help us help ourselves if we manifest capacity sufficient to do this. We must step up.

Don Scotten

.

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Let Us Use The Power we Do Possess

The 1500-lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

The Awakening

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

What's The Matter With Black People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend