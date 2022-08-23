Why our Military Lies about UFO Presence Here

It is no secret that millions of ordinary humans have seen UFOs over decades, centuries and thousands of years. There is a TV series showing alien presence here well beyond and more involved than UFO flyovers. The TV series reveals stone structures encompassing stones weighing millions of pounds. We humans could not today quarry, shape, transport, lift and precisely fit such stones. Our ancestors certainly could not do so ten thousand years ago. So, why does our military persist in denying alien presence here?

The oldest, most comprehensive history of human existence on this planet is revealed in the Sumerian clay tablets some 6000 years old. Zecharia Sitchins' translation of the parts of the tablets reflecting our history trace humanity's self-aware origins back 400,000 years and clearly states we were manipulated into self-aware status by aliens wanting an an easily controlled work force to help them exploit this planet's resources. These ET accomplished this by combining some of their DNA with that of a local hominid. This was depicted in the tablets in writing accompanied with pictographs showing an ET with a test tube in one hand and an umbilical cord in the other. It was a success. 400,000 thousand years later these beings still control us and this planet though now through their human surrogates and the institutions they run.

However, today our controllers are experimenting with creating on the negative side of the balance point. So, purposely intending outcomes that are destructive and contracting. We experience this as pain and suffering, poverty, homelessness, continuous warfare, suicides and insanity. Our controllers deem it success. All reality is intended!

Lately on OpEdNews a contributor wrote that we are lied to about everything and that the institutions that control our lives do so viciously. Most of us can grasp this and few know why it is imposed on us. I am saying here what is apparent; it is intended. Intended negative behavior includes institutionalized sexual abuse of youth by religious organizations, the Olympics, the Boy Scouts Athletic programs and more. This works well for our controllers because the pain, confusion and destructive behavior must be absorbed by their communities. This, another mission accomplished by our controllers--more destructive and contracting behavior.

I also consider the mass killings in our schools and elsewhere to be more of the same and intended. Mind-controlled individuals shoot to death innocents and that pain and suffering radiates outward. I also suggest that our military is well aware of ET presence here and am quite sure they work with some of them. Our controllers do not want us to be aware of their presence here. The military is a controlled institution so of course they deny UFOs. UFO presence here is not more or less true when filtered through what the government tells you.

Finally, there are profoundly positive ET here as well. Positive means creative and expansive. These positive beings cannot intercede on our behalf until we 'see' and acknowledge our dire negative circumstances and resolve to seek a better future 'we' choose for ourselves, to help ourselves. These positive ET will not save us but will help us help ourselves if we manifest capacity sufficient to do this. We must step up.

Don Scotten

