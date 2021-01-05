Why no skepticism of governmental pronouncements in this time of the covid pandemic?



Dr. Fauci: 'Those Are Real Numbers, Real People And Real Deaths.' | Meet The Press | NBC News Shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted his belief that .the number of cases and deaths. due to coronavirus .is far exaggerated in the United States,. Dr.

Dr Fauci being interviewed recently on the Covid-19 pandemic

A simple question If someone lied to you would you believe them again? Of course not.

We know-or at least we should know- our government lies. The same with the corporate MSM.

Lest we forget just within the last 20 years we were told by the Bush II administration as well as its complicit enabling MSM Iraq's Saddam Hussein had WMD's. He didn't. But "Dubya" started the war in Iraq in March 2003 principally over something that was refuted by IAEA inspectors at the time as well as former nuclear inspector Scott Ritter in Iraq in the 1990's who said after the Gulf war all Iraq's WMD had been destroyed.

