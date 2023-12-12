Why me?: the lucid dream, followed by a reflection on its writing

Freeze frame / carnage / outrage

This much was certain

Without anyone seeing

If anyone here wants to help

The story spread across the desert

Like a vaccine

Earth went numb

Like furious propellers

Against his shoulder

Once they reached the ocean

There was no more reason

My father was standing there

In a matter of seconds

The job is yours

I can't really walk

The room had no walls

Why me?

Wait there is a voice

My wife is sick

You have to hold on

Are you having a baby?

Is this shock therapy?

The buckets come up empty

When you get there

Come clean

Cross the line of men in coveralls

Here is your pass

Why me?

The blinking lights

The fountains of money

Scaled the tower

Why me?

Saw the animals struggling

All night long

First of all I would like to thank

Who believed in me

The taxi took us back home

Which I'd never seen

This shell served us both

He covered the book with jewels

He said you can do better

The parrot said

You can do better

The fans were waiting

Two radios talking talking