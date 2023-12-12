Why me?: the lucid dream, followed by a reflection on its writing

Freeze frame / carnage / outrage
This much was certain
Without anyone seeing
If anyone here wants to help
The story spread across the desert
Like a vaccine
Earth went numb
Like furious propellers
Against his shoulder
Once they reached the ocean
There was no more reason
My father was standing there
In a matter of seconds
The job is yours
I can't really walk
The room had no walls
Why me?
Wait there is a voice
My wife is sick
You have to hold on
Are you having a baby?
Is this shock therapy?
The buckets come up empty
When you get there
Come clean
Cross the line of men in coveralls
Here is your pass
Why me?
The blinking lights
The fountains of money
Scaled the tower
Why me?
Saw the animals struggling
All night long
First of all I would like to thank
Who believed in me
The taxi took us back home
Which I'd never seen
This shell served us both
He covered the book with jewels
He said you can do better
The parrot said
You can do better
The fans were waiting
Two radios talking talking
