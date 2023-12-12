 
 
Life Arts

Why me?: the lucid dream, followed by a reflection on its writing

African Grey Parrot
African Grey Parrot
Freeze frame / carnage / outrage
This much was certain
Without anyone seeing

If anyone here wants to help
The story spread across the desert
Like a vaccine

Earth went numb
Like furious propellers
Against his shoulder

Once they reached the ocean
There was no more reason
My father was standing there

In a matter of seconds
The job is yours
I can't really walk

The room had no walls
Why me?
Wait there is a voice

My wife is sick
You have to hold on
Are you having a baby?

Is this shock therapy?
The buckets come up empty
When you get there

Come clean
Cross the line of men in coveralls
Here is your pass

Why me?
The blinking lights
The fountains of money

Scaled the tower
Why me?
Saw the animals struggling

All night long
First of all I would like to thank
Who believed in me

The taxi took us back home
Which I'd never seen
This shell served us both

He covered the book with jewels
He said you can do better
The parrot said

You can do better
The fans were waiting
Two radios talking talking

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

