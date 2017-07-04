Refresh  

Why market competition has not brought down health care costs

By       Message Gerald Friedman     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from theconversation.com with author permission

It is easier than ever to buy stuff. You can purchase almost anything on Amazon with a click, and it is only slightly harder to find a place to stay in a foreign city on Airbnb.

So why can't we pay for health care the same way?

My research into the economics of health care suggests we should be able to do just that, but only if we say goodbye to our current system of private insurance -- and the heavy administrative burden that goes along with it. Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would take us in the wrong direction.

What makes health care so complicated?

In a way, the reason buying health care is different than shopping for a garden gnome or short-term apartment seems obvious. Picking the right doctor, for example, involves a lot more anxiety and uncertainty and concerns matters of life and death.

But that's not really the reason we can't purchase health care the same way we buy an iPhone. In 1969, this would almost be true (for a rotary phone anyway). Back then, the bill for a birth in a New Jersey hospital looked a lot like the receipt you'd get for buying pretty much anything else: customer name, amount and a box to be checked for payment by check, charge or money order.

Today, paying for even the simplest office visit can become a nightmare, requiring insurance preauthorization, reimbursements adjusted for in-network or out-of-network copays and deductibles and the physician "tier" (or how your prospective doctor is evaluated for cost and quality by the insurance company).

Prescriptions require even more authorizations, while follow-up care necessitates coordinated review -- and it goes without saying that many forms will have to be completed. And this doesn't end when you arrive at the doctor's office. A large chunk of any visit is spent with a beleaguered nurse, or even the physician, filling out a required checklist of insurance-mandated questions.

The growing complexity of health care finance explains why it's becoming more and more expensive even though there has been little or no improvement in quality. Since 1971, the share of our national income spent on health care has doubled.

We can blame a significant part of the soaring cost of health care on the ever-increasing burden of administrative complexity, whose cost has climbed at a pace of more than 10 percent a year since 1971 and now consumes over 4 percent of GDP, up from less than 1 percent back then.

Lemons and cherries

So if the rising cost of administration is a primary force driving health care inflation, why don't we do something about it?

That's because administrative complexity and waste are no accident but rather are baked into our private health insurance system and made worse by continuing attempts to use competitive market processes to achieve social ends other than maximizing profit.

Paying a doctor was relatively simple in the 1960s. Most people had the same insurance policy, issued by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which back then was a private company but operated like a non-profit under strict regulation.

But in hopes of controlling steadily rising costs, policymakers encouraged insurers besides Blue Cross to enter health insurance markets, beginning with the HMO Act of 1973. The proliferation of for-profit companies with competing plans raised billing costs for health care providers, which now had to submit claims to a multitude of different insurers, each with its own codes, forms and regulations.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Gerald Friedman is Professor of Economics University of Massachusetts at Amherst

He is also a consultant and economic analyst on single payer healthcare and a labor historian and economist.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Bravo!


My analysis of the cost of Medicare for all:

savings:

1. 150 billion in wasted private insurance overhead. In 2009, the year 4 million lost their jobs, the head of United made 106 million, taking home 85 million. By contrast the top managers at Medicare, with more clients, earn less than 2% of the average of top private CEOs. For every dollar collected, private insurance spends 85-88 cents on medical treatment; Medicare spends 98 cents, all to private medicine.

2. Deductions for medical expenses eat up about 300 billion in lost revenue. Under single payer, there is no need for such tax breaks.

3. The Association of ER Physicians estimates the cost of treating uninsured at 170 billion a year. The average ER visit costs $2000, or 90% more than conventional visits to doctors.

If you need blood work or are not in an emergency situation, ER will turn you down, then take you when you are critically ill and waste tons of money compared to early detection/early treatment, which is the major way to save money, along with prevention, diet counseling, etc.


Summary: 150 plus 300 plus 170 is $620 billion. IF the 30 million without healhcare have the average yearly cost for the non-elderly, about $4500, to give care to all would cost 135 billion, leaving enought to expand Medicare for All to 100% with no premiums or co-payments, and dental and eye care for all, which would cost 50 billion.


The only losers? Filthy rich CEO's spending money needed for healthcare on private jets, art collections, mansions, etc. The iorivate medical field would flourish, as more money is directed ti medical care.


US spends twice as much as other advanced nations (2/3 as much as those with the best health results) and ranks last in health and life expectancy.


Fiscal conservativism, meet humane policy! We get less for much more; we deserve more for less. The majority of Americans agree.


Thank you for your article! It's time! It's time to dump Trump ad bring on Medicare for All.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 4, 2017 at 5:13:17 PM

Philip Pease

Author 10841
(Member since Feb 8, 2008)


And single payer is not some new untried, untested idea; it is widespread throughout the world and has been demonstrated to provide better health care at less cost than America's for profit system.

I am convinced that the main reason our politicians are not supporting a single payer plan is the big money health insurance industry lobby and contributions to politicians in position to decide on health care legislation.

A secondary reason is the ideology of the Republican party - that is what you state in your article; the belief that private enterprise and free market competition is the best solution to any problem. The far right wants government to get out of all social programs and let the free market do it all.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 4, 2017 at 5:20:36 PM

Carol Jackson

Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


Who profits from the current system?

1. Insurance companies. 2. Health care providers. 3. Legislators who get contributions from both.

Who pays for it all? Everyone else.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 4, 2017 at 5:51:52 PM

