Why is a "Rights Protection" Organization Coercing Conference Participants to Get Experimental mRNA Vaccines?

The National Association for Rights Protection and Advocacy (NARPA) is a nationwide organization of attorneys, advocates, and people who have suffered from psychiatric confinement or labeling. Their mission is "to support people with psychiatric diagnoses to exercise their legal and human rights, with the goals of abolishing forced treatment and ensuring autonomy, dignity and choice."

In early May, I was aghast to receive the announcement for their next national conference, which noted that all attendees must provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 and wear masks during the conference. I sent the following letter to their Board, in the hopes that they would change these policies. It's been over two weeks since I sent the letter, and despite further inquiries, they have not responded to my letter, except for a short note from the President thanking me for sharing my views.

Dear NARPA Board Members,

Let me introduce myself. I have always been a big fan of NARPA. Years ago, I was a member of the NARPA Board and played a major role in organizing several of the NARPA Conferences. I dedicated over fifteen years of my life to fighting for the rights of people in psychiatric institutions or who were facing incarceration.

This work consisted of writing numerous articles, speaking at conferences (not just NARPA and legal conferences, but also debating psychiatrists in a plenary session of the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting), co-editing an anti-psychiatry journal for many years, organizing demonstrations against electroshock treatment, lobotomy, and forced treatment, working as a patients' rights advocate for a county patients' rights office, and successfully lobbying on a range of patients' rights issues at the California state capitol. I played a key role in ensuring that the landmark Riese decision, which affirmed the right of short-term psych patients in California to give informed consent or refusal to psychiatric drugs, was not overturned--as some powerful figures in the legislature expressed every intention of doing.

Although I am no longer doing advocacy for people in psychiatric institutions, my commitment to advocacy for freedom for all of us to make our own health choices has never wavered. So it was with immense sadness and bewilderment that I noticed last year that unvaccinated people were being banned from attending NARPA conferences. I wrote NARPA's then-President about my concerns, and he answered that it was not his decision.

I assumed this was just a temporary lapse in judgment on the part of the NARPA leadership and now that the Covid pandemic is officially declared to be over--and even the most fervent advocates of vaccine requirements, like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, have admitted that the Covid vaccines are not successful in stopping transmission--I assumed that NARPA would join the rest of the civilized world in ending requirements for "vaccine passports" and mask-wearing in order to attend events.

It is relevant there are quite a few court decisions that have reversed mandatory vaccination with these experimental mRNA vaccines--for school children, for health workers, for federal workers.. For example, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which happens to be same location where the NARPA conference is taking place, recently upheld a lower court injunction that stopped implementation of Biden's vaccine mandate for all federal workers.

In California, an Appeals Court agreed with a lower court decision that overturned a vaccine mandate for school children in San Diego, and the CA Supreme Court declined to hear the case, thus allowing it to stand. Click Here

What follows is an imaginary dialogue with NARPA decision-makers. I welcome NARPA leaders' feedback in the form of an actual discussion of these topics.

NARPA's imagined reply to my objection to proof of vaccination and forced masking to attend their conference--

You don't understand. These decisions were based on deeply-held beliefs similar to those held by members of a religious cult. Cult members do not question what they are told. Media commentators say that only bad people refuse to get vaccinated and those that refuse are a menace to society. That's all we need to know. Take your Commie (oops! wrong witch-hunt) take your rightwing extremist propaganda somewhere else. We only allow people who agree with our religious beliefs to attend NARPA conferences.

Me--But what about the fact that the countries that have some of the highest rates of Covid vaccination ended up with the highest rates of Covid? Countries like the US, UK, Iceland, Israel, Gibraltar? And the countries with the lowest rate of vaccination, such as many African countries, ended up with the lowest rates of Covid? Some examples can be seen here: Click Here and here: Click Here

What about the fact that government studies from the UK, Israel, Canada, and other countries have found that by far the highest percentage of people who died from Covid were those who had been vaccinated, even triply or quadruply vaccinated?

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
A Chicken in Every Pot and a Cell Tower on Every Garage

Buyer Beware: An Historical Look at Bayer's Unethical Practices

EMF Assault: Coming Soon to a Utility Pole Outside Your Home

#MeToo! Believing Survivors and Exposing Freud's Assault on Truth

The Answer to the Question: Why on Earth Would Anyone Vote for Bernie?

Advice from a People's Lobbyist--Taking Action Against 5G

