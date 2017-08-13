Power of Story
Why is Massoud Barzani Standing UP Against the US Policies in Iraq?

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Massoud Barzani of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG's illegal President Massoud Barzani) to postpone KRG's referendum vote for independence of south part of Kurdistan. The US government after Iraq war of the year 2003 created two governments for Kurds in South Kurdistan (former part of Northern Iraq). Massoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani's mafia tribes of Kurds in South Kurdistan are in control of 40 billion barrel of oil.

Each member of Massoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani families are ballooners now. They are using oil money to buy many American, Israeli and European officials in the past to serve them without getting punished by the US governments.

Today Massoud Barzani's uncle and his close adviser, Hoshyar Zebari, former foreign minister of Iraq, announced after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson call to Massoud Barzani that KRG of Iraqi Kurdistan rejects the U.S. call to postpone independence referendum.

Turkish President Erdogan and Israeli government are helping Barzani and Talabani to declare independence from Iraq. But Turkish media accusing the US government of being the owner of the Barzani and Talabani project to form two independence countries for Kurds in South Kurdistan.

Mehrdad Izady or Michael Mehrdad R.S.C. Izady or Michael Izady is a contemporary writer on ethnic and cultural topics, particularly the Greater Middle East, and Kurds wrote more than 20 years ago that Kurds could establish 4-5 independent countries in the Middle East. Dr. Izady at the time was believed to be close to Hebrew Jewish leaders in New York City.

Today Dr. Najmaldin Karim, the governor Kirkuk-Iraq, known as the close servant of Talabani family and partner of oil wealth, are repeating Dr. Mehrdad Izady's statement above.

The majority of Kurds are led by Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, who came up with the idea for the region to live side by side in peace. He and his PKK party are not going to accept such kind of countries in Kurdistan. Kurdish people are against divided Kurdistan; they are going to fight such plan by Turks and Israeli governments. No one wants Persian Gulf states formula in Kurdistan. Kurdish people suffered for more than 1400 years in the hand of Persian, Arabs, and Turks in Kurdistan. They want one country for Kurds in peace with Persian, Arabs, and Turks in the Middle East.

The US policies must serve people of Kurdistan to keep the alliance with Kurds for thousand of years to come. The US must stand up against Turks and Israeli plan of divide and conquer Kurdistan.

Reference

U.S. state secretary calls on Iraqi Kurdistan to postpone independence vote

http://ekurd.net/us-kurdistan-postpone-vote-2017-08-12

Iraqi Kurdistan rejects U.S. call to postpone independence referendum

http://ekurd.net/kurdistan-rejects-us-postpone-2017-08-12

Kurds may end up creating a number of independent states: Kirkuk governor

http://ekurd.net/kurds-creating-number-states-2017-08-10

 

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

