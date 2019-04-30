 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/30/19

Why is Maria Butina in Prison?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   5 comments
Author 57115
Message Ron Paul
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Ron Paul Institute

Maria Butina
Maria Butina
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dweller Between The Waters)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Russian gun rights activist and graduate exchange student Maria Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for "conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without registering." Her "crime" was to work to make connections among American gun rights activists in hopes of building up her organization, the Right to Bear Arms, when she returned to Russia.

She was not employed by the Russian government nor was she a lobbyist on Putin's behalf. In fact the Putin Administration is hostile to Russian gun rights groups. Nevertheless the US mainstream media and Trump's Justice Department are treating her as public enemy number one in a case that will no doubt set the dangerous precedent of criminalizing person-to-person diplomacy in the United States.

The Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) was passed in 1938 under pressure from the FDR Administration partly to silence opposition to the US entry into World War II. While a handful of cases were prosecuted during the war, between 1966 and 2015 the Justice Department only brought seven FARA cases for prosecution.

- Advertisement -
Though very few cases have been brought on FARA violations, one of them was against Samir Vincent, who was paid millions of dollars by Saddam Hussein to lobby for sanctions relief without registering. He got off with a fine and "community service."

Millions of dollars in unregistered payments from Saddam Hussein gets no jail time, while Butina gets 18 months in prison for privately promoting a cause most Americans support! How is this justice?

The US Justice Department is not even as tough on illegals who commit capital crimes in the US!

- Advertisement -
Unfortunately Maria Butina was in the wrong place at the wrong time. With the rise of the "Russia-gate" hysteria, Butina's case was seen as a useful tool by Democrats to push the idea that President Trump was put into office by the Russians. Plus, many of them are also hostile to our Second Amendment and to the National Rifle Association. So it was a perfect storm for Butina.

Sadly, conservatives are mostly silent on this miscarriage of justice. They are also caught up in the idea that America can only be great if it goes abroad seeking monsters to destroy.

Also, a new Cold War is very profitable to the military industrial complex and Butina serves an important propaganda purpose. The media is an all-to-willing participant in this farce.

Even though Trump has been exonerated by a Mueller investigation that didn't even view the Butina case as worth investigating, the President has been silent on her persecution. This is similar to his sudden silence on Wikileaks now that Julian Assange may be facing an eternity in a US supermax prison.

As author James Bamford wrote recently in an excellent New Republic article on the Butina case, the national security agencies are also eager to get another notch in their belts and the Russian gun activist was low-hanging fruit for their ambitions.

Non-interventionists believe strongly in citizen-to-citizen diplomacy as a way of avoiding war and conflict overseas. Exchange students, international business ventures, tourism, and just communicating with others is such an important way to thwart the plotting of the warmongers who lurk in all governments.

- Advertisement -
I am saddened to see that the United States has made such a hostile move toward peaceful foreign citizens seeking friendship with Americans. When citizens are no longer allowed to engage in diplomacy, we are left with only the state. And the state loves war.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Ron Paul Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Moving Towards War in Syria

How to End the Tragedy in Gaza

The Real Refugee Problem -- And How To Solve It

Ron Paul's farewell address to Congress

War Drums for Syria?

Unconstitutional Uses of Drones Must Stop

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 38 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2498 comments, 73 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The Judge threw the book at Butina and agreed with prosecutors on sentencing because in her plea for a lesser sentence, Butina basically claimed to be innocent. The prosecution claimed that she was being controlled by a Russian official. Since there will be no trial, there will be no investigation, unless a journalist investigates and reports on government claims. For example, it would of course be interesting to know what her alleged handler has to say about it.

My understanding is that Butina was charged under an espionage statute, and not on failure to register as a foreign agent. She may have been tortured to coerce a confession.

Butina may indeed have been acting purely on her own without any connection to the Russian government, and she in fact claims this to be the case. But the allegations have not been completely refuted in anything I have read thus far.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:55:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 175 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Even though Trump has been exonerated by a Mueller investigation..."

This is not what Mueller thinks according to the latest news.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:07:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 38 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2498 comments, 73 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

Well, Mueller wants to spend the next thousand years anticipating the discovery of new information on Russian collusion. This works even if there was never any collusion to begin with. The gift that keeps giving.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 8:14:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 175 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Peter Duveen:   New Content

There is also the charge of obstruction of justice, even if you believe there was no collusion. What is your spin on this one?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:58:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 38 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2498 comments, 73 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

I would say that Trump was absolutely sure the charges were hogwash, and he couldn't imagine the government spending any time on investigating. Furthermore, as the hoax that it was, he also knew it was an attempt to destroy his presidency, and he knew that once the investigation started, it would become a fishing expedition with a pretext to unearth any and all unrelated charges. This is not at all atypical of the FBI. For years they have been carrying out bogus investigations to get people, sting operations to entrap them, and using various pretexts to unseat elected officials, especially governors. The FBI is a thoroughly corrupt disgusting filthy organization, which could have been seen long long before Trump, but now their tactics are available to view for at least the half of the population that now will get it, the other half filled with hate for the election they did not win.

To your point, the obstruction charges are typical when the prosecution cannot prove its case. It then tries to save face by saying someone obstructed justice. It is a huge, grotesque farce, as is the charge of lying to the FBI, etc. And the same fact, even totally innocent, can easily be integrated in an obstruction context. Smoke and mirrors.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:38:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 