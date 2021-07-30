 
 
Why is Clinical Reversal of Heart Disease Damage Being Ignored?

A healthcare advance that could save millions of lives has gone virtually unreported, despite clinical trial results being published in peer-reviewed journals.

In May 2021, a team led by chief of cardiology Dr. Gervasio Lamas at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Columbia University published an article with the innocuous title;

Lead and cadmium as cardiovascular risk factors: the burden of proof has been met [i]

Back in 2018, an elderly patient of Lamas faced losing her foot to an insidious form of heart disease known as Critical Limb Ischemia, where blocked arteries kill the leg and the patient. Hundreds of thousands of patients lose their limbs due to this condition and a quarter die within a year of operation. Earlier, Lamas had run a $30 million clinical trial sponsored by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), ironically to prove that a common food additive and detoxifying agent known as EDTA would not help heart attack patients. But it did [ii]. Due to this surprising result, Lamas decided to try the approach with his amputation candidate. Her toes had gone black. Some had gangrenous lesions. There was no record in medical history of reversing those at such a late stage, but Lamas and his patient decided that the treatment was worth the risk. After forty weeks of infusions, photographs made the results clear. The lesions were gone, and the patient was walking on her foot, still attached to her leg [iii].

The therapy was repeated in several other patients and results were published in peer-reviewed journals starting in 2019[iv]. While reversing the damage from this deadly disease, Lamas' team showed something else. Toxic metals excreted by patients during the therapy were several hundred or thousand percent above the starting measurements. Aluminum, cadmium, gadolinium, lead, lithium, nickel, tin, and other metals were excreted in urine immediately following treatment . Many scientific studies link toxic metal contamination with chronic conditions like cancer and dementia [v], and some are cited in OpEdNews articles (search OpEdNews for heavy metals). However, those studies were only guilt by association until the clinical results by Lamas team were correlated with increased levels of toxic metals. By linking those levels with severity of artery disease, then unblocking arteries while removing the metals, the Lamas team showed that these are a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and something can be done about them.

The work had impeccable credentials. It was sponsored by the NIH and performed at Mr. Sinai and Columbia University. Results were published in peer-reviewed journals. The therapy is readily available across North America, Europe and Asia. Furthermore, similar results are being reported by other physicians who use a non-prescription oral nutraceutical that's been available for 20 years and is taken at home before bedtime. Beginning in 2004, several open label studies attested to its effectiveness in various medical conditions .

Why then are tens of millions of patients who could benefit from these still unaware of them? Thousands of amputations and millions of vascular surgeries are still being performed. More than 18 million people each year are still dying from cardiovascular disease. What's wrong with this picture?

The culprit is known as The Tomato Effect. The next installment describes how it works. Meanwhile, damage from cardiovascular disease is being reversed today, using non-invasive approaches that target environmental toxins. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

References

[i] Gervasio A Lamas, Francisco Ujueta, and Ana Navas"Acien, "Lead and cadmium as cardiovascular risk factors: the burden of proof has been met," (Am Heart Assoc, 2021) .ahajournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1161/JAHA.120.018692 .

