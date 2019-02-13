 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why did Ecumenical Patriarchate grant autocephaly to Ukrainian Church so hastily?

By       Message Tamar Lomidze       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512003

(Image by seattletimes.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In late January, there took place a Virtual Town Hall on the Ukrainian Autocephaly organized by the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle a society which defends the rights of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and is linked to the Greek Archdiocese of America. Among its speakers were Metropolitan Emmanuel of France representing the Phanar, Rev. Dr. Nicholas E. Denysenko, PhD and Professor of Theology, and Vera Shevzov, PhD and Professor of Religion, Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies.

Since the conference was open and all issues could be discussed, both the speakers and listeners asked their questions.

This fact put Metropolitan Emmanuel in an awkward position as there were lots of issues regarding the Ecumenical Patriarchate's policy that had to be clarified. By the end of the Town hall, it really seemed that he hadn't prepared in a proper manner or didn't expect such a bunch of tough topics.

The metropolitan was elusive in responding to many questions, e.g.
- on what basis Filaret Denysenko, who had been considered a 'schismatic' at the Phanar, was reinstated;
- why a Council of all Local Churches wasn't convened to discuss the issue of Ukrainian autocephaly;
- why the new Ukrainian Church was deprived of the right to control its diasporas abroad;
- why autocephaly was granted now, and not in 2008 when President Yushchenko asked for it;
- how it happened that the Ecumenical Patriarchate acted against the will of Metropolitan Onufriy, the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which had been recognized as the only canonical church in the country by the Phanar;
- what was the reason for the unilateral cancellation of the 1686 act on joining the Kyivan Metropolis to the Moscow Patriarchate.

Of course, one may presume that Metropolitan Emmanuel didn't want to discuss such awkward topics. But Constantinople appointed him to supervise the Ukrainian issue. That was he who presided at the Ukrainian Unifying Council in December. So, his evasiveness or unwillingness to answer tough questions show at least that the autocephaly project wasn't elaborated enough.

Even the hierarchs of the UOC of the USA and UOC of Canada, who took part in the process, were surprised when everything went so fast. The Ecumenical Patriarchate received the appeals of President Poroshenko, the Ukrainian Parliament and clergy in April 2018, reinstated the hierarchs of the formerly unrecognized UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate and Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church in October, and as early as in December these Churches and two UOC-MP bishops united to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which received the Tomos of autocephaly on January the 6th.

- Advertisement -
What did make the Phanar implement the project so hastily? Were there some fundamental church reasons? It doesn't ring true. The position of the uncanonical churches didn't change that much since 2008. Maybe there were more prosaic, material reasons such as political or other advantages. For instance, to make profit and get the better of your "competitors" in the struggle for influence in the Orthodox world.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I'm a journalist of Brentwood News (Los Angeles, USA) and belong to the Georgian Orthodox Church. I cover events of the Orthodox life, my publications in English language can be found on the website The Orthodox Church (TheOrthodoxChurch.info) and (more...)
 

Tamar Lomidze Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Broken Promises": Is Ukrainians' Criticism of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Fair?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 