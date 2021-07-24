 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Why cash is a public good and has a high social value

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 521796
Message Jeff Ledger

Despite prophecies to the contrary, demand for physical cash has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic. In technologically forward-leaning Japan, 10,000-yen notes have seen a sharp rise in their share of the overall currency in circulation, even as digital payments proliferate. This is one of many trends demonstrating that people around the world still believe in the public utility and social value of having and spending cash.


(Image by Jonathan Cutrer)   Details   DMCA

In the last few decades, our notion of what money is and what it does have experienced disruption without historical precedent. The level of innovation has been startling, but experts suggest it is crucial that we do not lose sight of the qualities and utility that physical currency possesses--characteristics not easily replicated by digital pretenders.

The urge to build new things, to disrupt, to possibly break things--this pervasive mentality among technology innovators has the potential to miss vitally important properties of cash payment.

A recent decision from the court of Justice of the European Union notably determined that companies have an "obligation in principle to accept cash" under EU law, after a case of two German citizens came under its authority through referral from a local court.

Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella's opinion stated that the "social inclusion element of cash" and its significant role in the protection of "vulnerable people" must be safeguarded.

And indeed, cash has immense social value, over and above its utility as a vehicle of credit. It represents a public good by providing many functions for all of society, and being uncoupled from profit.

"Cash is profoundly democratic. It can be given by anyone, accepted by anyone, settled and cleared instantaneously," explains Bill Maurer, dean of the School of Social Sciences at UC Irvine.

As a medium, cash costs nothing to use. This makes it the most direct, equitable, and inclusive conduit through which the individual can engage with the wider economy.

Universality

"Cash enables anyone to trade easily, including vulnerable populations such as foreign nationals and communities in rural areas," says Steven Heilbron, CEO of the Connect Group. It also makes it easier for people with limited access to ATMs or the Internet to track spending and manage their budgets, Heilbron adds.

The universality and low-tech availability of cash is fundamental to a democratic and inclusive society. Cash operates as a mechanism for public good, ensuring competition among electronic payment methods that are themselves necessarily commercial in nature in a way that state-backed cash is not.

Cash is also the first stage of financial inclusion and, by extension, social inclusion. Removing cash as an option relegates financial exchange to the private sphere. This could clearly be risky, leading to situations in which decisions made for business reasons impact the rights to financial access of vulnerable people. In this way, the continued presence of cash in the economy is a public good that safeguards against abusive practices.

Dependability and psychological benefit

Another valuable quality cash holds over its electronic competitors is dependability.

"We need to think about it from a business continuity [perspective]. What if the network is down?" explained Jeffrey Goh, the head of Grablink, during an interview with Singaporean media.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jeff Ledger Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Hard working and very eager to help people I am involved in charities. Listen around you and try to make a difference... This is what I wanna do
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why cash is a public good and has a high social value

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 