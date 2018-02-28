Power of Story Send a Tweet        
EU may Intervene to Prevent Monsanto/Bayer merger; CA Judge: Monsanto "Not Required to Place Warning Labels on Products"

Dicamba Drift Spreading Destruction Of Food & Health Dicamba Drift. isn't a new Latin dance but what happens when powerful herbicides glyphosate & dicamba are combined. Dicamba makes the combination drift and spread onto adjacent areas...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real News with David Knight)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Dicamba Drift: Spreading Destruction Of Food & Health....Dicamba Drift. isn't a new Latin dance but what happens when powerful herbicides glyphosate & dicamba are combined. Dicamba makes the combination drift and spread onto adjacent areas...

[BREAKING NEWS: Judge: Monsanto Not Required to Place Warning Labels on Products]

see also: click here

"The required warning for glyphosate does not appear to be factually accurate and uncontroversial because it conveys the message that glyphosate's carcinogenicity is an undisputed fact, when almost all other regulators have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that it causes cancer," the ruling issued late Monday states.

>>>>>>

I became interested in this and related questions about the Monsanto/Bayer merger after reading a Reuters article. This is just as serious a slap against Monsanto as the recent judicial decision by a Fresno Superior Court Judge Kristi Kapetan, to continue California's being the first U.S. state to require Monsanto to label its blockbuster weed killer, Roundup, as causing birth defects and cancer. Both Arkansas and California decisions stemmed from citizens' boards empowered to do so, in California beginning with the California Carcinogen Identification Commission, created by Proposition 65, a popular referendum that didn't go through legislative processes, which might have been waylaid and hamstrung otherwise by corporate lobbyists, indeed, the experience we have seen in many other states like New Mexico and Hawaii.

Pulaski County Arkansas Circuit Court Judge Chris Piazza threw Monsanto's lawsuit out very recently in order to protect the interests and health of Arkansas farmers. (Monsanto, in the process of being acquired by Bayer AG, filed an Arkansas lawsuit last year in a bid to halt the state's ban on spraying the weed killer known as dicamba from the period spanning April 16 to Oct. 31. The suit counters complaints by farmers across our nation that maintain that dicamba drifted away from where it was sprayed, damaging millions of acres of crops that were not able to survive the effects of the herbicide.)

Monsanto, the largest U.S. seed company, said it was disappointed with the judge's decision and would consider additional legal action. In the ruling, the Judge cited a recent Arkansas Supreme Court decision that the state cannot be made a defendant in court, according to the Arkansas Agriculture Department, an unusual and not well known feature of Arkansas' statutes, which somehow eluded the attention of Monsanto's super high priced lawyers.

(The above paragraph has been compiled from several different news venues, including several Reuters; this international news service has consistently done the best coverage internationally, I am guessing because the keen antipathy among many Europeans who recognize the inherent dangers in the proposed Monsanto/Bayer merger)

(Good golly, Monsanto corporate lawyers! What now? Back to the drawing boards and back to the Board Room? I know you will keep up what you think of as the good fight as long as you are making lots of money, but someday soon, your stockholders may dump Monsanto because they too can see that the JIG IS UP!)

see also: click here

Dicamba, is also sold by BASF SE and DowDuPont Inc., and is intended to be used on soybeans and cotton in the summer with plants that the company had earlier engineered to be resistant to that chemical. Monsanto all along intended and depended on the herbicide and its dicamba-resistant soybean seeds to entirely control soybean production in , the world's second-largest exporter, the United States. The US grows twice as much soybean as the next nation on the list, Argentina, but exports less of it.

For Soybean Meal Exports:

1. Argentina 28,650,000 metric tons

2. Brazil 13,600,000 metric tons

3. United States 9,253,000 metric tons

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 269 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2164 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
I can't imagine why Bayer would want to merge with this malevolent corporate monster called Monsanto, perhaps the most universally hated corporation in the world. Glad to see some folks in Europe at very high levels are considering the EU'S legal power to block this merger.



March against Monsanto: World rallies to protest GMO in 38 countries, 428 cities The third annual 'March against Monsanto' protest is taking place in cities around the world. Activists are highlighting the monopoly the GMO giant has in controlling food su
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 at 11:28:33 PM

Author 0
