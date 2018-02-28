- Advertisement -



Dicamba Drift Spreading Destruction Of Food & Health Dicamba Drift. isn't a new Latin dance but what happens when powerful herbicides glyphosate & dicamba are combined. Dicamba makes the combination drift and spread onto adjacent areas...

[BREAKING NEWS: Judge: Monsanto Not Required to Place Warning Labels on Products]

"The required warning for glyphosate does not appear to be factually accurate and uncontroversial because it conveys the message that glyphosate's carcinogenicity is an undisputed fact, when almost all other regulators have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that it causes cancer," the ruling issued late Monday states.

I became interested in this and related questions about the Monsanto/Bayer merger after reading a Reuters article. This is just as serious a slap against Monsanto as the recent judicial decision by a Fresno Superior Court Judge Kristi Kapetan, to continue California's being the first U.S. state to require Monsanto to label its blockbuster weed killer, Roundup, as causing birth defects and cancer. Both Arkansas and California decisions stemmed from citizens' boards empowered to do so, in California beginning with the California Carcinogen Identification Commission, created by Proposition 65, a popular referendum that didn't go through legislative processes, which might have been waylaid and hamstrung otherwise by corporate lobbyists, indeed, the experience we have seen in many other states like New Mexico and Hawaii.

Pulaski County Arkansas Circuit Court Judge Chris Piazza threw Monsanto's lawsuit out very recently in order to protect the interests and health of Arkansas farmers. (Monsanto, in the process of being acquired by Bayer AG, filed an Arkansas lawsuit last year in a bid to halt the state's ban on spraying the weed killer known as dicamba from the period spanning April 16 to Oct. 31. The suit counters complaints by farmers across our nation that maintain that dicamba drifted away from where it was sprayed, damaging millions of acres of crops that were not able to survive the effects of the herbicide.)

Monsanto, the largest U.S. seed company, said it was disappointed with the judge's decision and would consider additional legal action. In the ruling, the Judge cited a recent Arkansas Supreme Court decision that the state cannot be made a defendant in court, according to the Arkansas Agriculture Department, an unusual and not well known feature of Arkansas' statutes, which somehow eluded the attention of Monsanto's super high priced lawyers.

(The above paragraph has been compiled from several different news venues, including several Reuters; this international news service has consistently done the best coverage internationally, I am guessing because the keen antipathy among many Europeans who recognize the inherent dangers in the proposed Monsanto/Bayer merger)

(Good golly, Monsanto corporate lawyers! What now? Back to the drawing boards and back to the Board Room? I know you will keep up what you think of as the good fight as long as you are making lots of money, but someday soon, your stockholders may dump Monsanto because they too can see that the JIG IS UP!)

Dicamba, is also sold by BASF SE and DowDuPont Inc., and is intended to be used on soybeans and cotton in the summer with plants that the company had earlier engineered to be resistant to that chemical. Monsanto all along intended and depended on the herbicide and its dicamba-resistant soybean seeds to entirely control soybean production in , the world's second-largest exporter, the United States. The US grows twice as much soybean as the next nation on the list, Argentina, but exports less of it.

For Soybean Meal Exports:

1. Argentina 28,650,000 metric tons

2. Brazil 13,600,000 metric tons

3. United States 9,253,000 metric tons

