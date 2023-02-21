 
 
Why Would Anybody Embrace Fascism?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Is it useful to examine why so many white people, with their built-in white privilege, would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with wannabe dictators like Trump, Abbott, and DeSantis?

Male white supremacy is real and white suppression of minorities, particularly Black and Brown people along with gender minorities and women, absolutely permeates every aspect of our society, from business to culture to governance.

Without setting aside that reality, it's useful to examine why so many white people, with their built-in white privilege, would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with wannabe dictators like Trump, Abbott, and DeSantis.

All over social media people are asking, "Why would anybody embrace fascism? Why would they be willing to overthrow a functioning democratic republic?"

And why now, instead of forty or more years ago?

The answer is simple: their perception of their own safety.

Safety is at the foundation of Maslow's Hierarchy of Human Needs. If a person doesn't feel safe, they're not able to even think about other dimensions of life.

If you're crossing a busy street and stuck in the middle as cars are whizzing by on both sides, you're not thinking of your job opportunities or the next car you want to buy or even what's for dinner or your love life. You just want to get safe!

And, increasingly, working class white men in America are feeling unsafe as America is conspicuously becoming browner. They're told daily by an entire movement based in the GOP "" which includes over 1500 right wing talk radio stations, rightwing television networks, and hundreds of publications "" that straight white men have targets on their backs.

Adult Hispanics in Texas, for example, outnumbered whites for the first time this decade. It's a new and shocking feeling for a group that's been in power for over 400 years, and "" as we're seeing with DeSantis and Abbott's cruel fraud against asylum seekers and all the love it's getting on Fox "News" "" producing a predictable backlash.

Racism, homophobia, and misogyny have gone from the margins, kept to oneself, and blown into the mainstream, being amplified and celebrated daily by Republican politicians busing and flying brown-skinned asylum seekers around the country, to open attacks on teaching Black history in schools, to rants on radio and podcasts.

In 1981 Ronald Reagan and the GOP began a 40-year project to disempower and gut the American middle class wage earners, which was then mostly made up of white men.

He wanted to take away their wealth and their safety.

There was an actual rationale for this, laid out by Russell Kirk in his 1951 book The Conservative Mind that I detail in The Hidden History of American Oligarchy. Kirk argued that without clearly defined classes and power structures "" essentially without the morbidly rich in complete control "" society would devolve into chaos.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
