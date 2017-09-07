Power of Story
Why We Should Abolish The Debt Ceiling

Robert Reich Blog

Congressional Democrats have pulled a fast one on Republicans by striking a deal with Trump to raise the federal debt ceiling only until the end of the year. This will give them bargaining leverage in December to strike a bigger bargain with Republicans: Democrats will agree to raise the debt ceiling then in return for Republican cooperation on legalizing Dreamers (unauthorized immigrants brought into the U.S. as children), making small but necessary fixes in the Affordable Care act, and other things Democrats seek.

Raising the debt ceiling is always a political football, used by whichever party is in the minority to extract concessions from the majority party or from the majority party's president.

The debt ceiling is how much the government is allowed to borrow. It shouldn't be a political football. It should be abolished. It serves absolutely no purpose.

When the debt ceiling was first adopted in 1917, it might have been a useful way to prevent a president from spending however much he wanted. But since 1974, Congress has had a formal budget process to control spending and the taxes needed to finance it.

There's no reason for Congress to authorize borrowing for spending that Congress has already approved, especially when a failure to lift the debt ceiling would be so horrific.

Having a debt ceiling doesn't discipline government, anyway. The national debt is obligations government has already made to those who lent it money. Discipline has to do with setting spending limits and legislating tax increases, not penalizing the lenders.

Which is why most modern democracies don't have debt ceilings. Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Australia -- they do just fine without explicit borrowing limits.

Even more basically, the nation's debt is a meaningless figure without reference to the size of the overall economy and the pace of economic growth.

After World War II, America's debt was larger than our entire Gross Domestic Product, but we grew so much so fast in the 1950s and 1960s that the debt kept shrinking in proportion.

Today's debt is about 77 percent of our total national product. The reason it's a problem is it's growing faster than the economy is growing, so it's on the way to becoming larger and larger in proportion.

This is what we ought to be focusing on. Fighting over whether or not to raise the debt ceiling is a meaningless and dangerous distraction. So abolish it.

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lance Ciepiela

Your "debt ceiling is how much the government is allowed to borrow" - the sad part about this borrowing arrangement (#remember1913) is that "the government" does not have to borrow money.

The government could print up debt-free "United States Notes" as legal tender in lieu of the debt-based "Federal Reserve Notes", which create our National Debt through (more and more borrowing - "one of the greatest scams of all history").

If Donald Trump truly wants to fix the economy, he must shut down the Federal Reserve. If he just tries to patch up our current system he will fail because it has been fundamentally flawed from the very beginning.

Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 11:32:30 PM

