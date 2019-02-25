Why Watch the Oscars?

- Advertisement -

I've been watching the Oscars for years.

I have to say that this year's Oscars was disappointing. But it did deliver a bit.

I've always tried to see at least a few of the movies up for nomination. This year I probably saw less than I have in the past. I saw Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and BlacKKKlansman. And actually I want to see all of the others nominated for best picture- The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.





Watching the Oscars helped me to decide to want to see all of them.

Every now and then, an Oscar award winner says something worth noting.

Certainly Spike Lee's speech was one.

I also really liked Lady Gaga's acceptance speech.

And here's a brief collage of some of the best acceptance speeches over the years.

These are incredibly famous people. But they started as ordinary people with really big hopes and dreams. Seeing them reach the peak of their career, and the joy the experience is great.

Another feature of the Oscars, which may be a bit morbid, is the memorium segment of the Oscars. I guess I like them because they bring back a sweet memory of the people we lost. This year's was probably the worst ever. They may have given credit to more people, but they were unknowns. To their credit, the symphony orchestra that played the background was exceptional

I found the 2017 memorial to be much better.

