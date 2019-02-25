 
 
Life Arts

Why Watch the Oscars?

By Rob Kall

2/25/19

I've been watching the Oscars for years.

A friend asked me why I watch them. What do I gain from watching them? What's in it for me?

I have to say that this year's Oscars was disappointing. But it did deliver a bit.

I've always tried to see at least a few of the movies up for nomination. This year I probably saw less than I have in the past. I saw Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and BlacKKKlansman. And actually I want to see all of the others nominated for best picture- The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.


Watching the Oscars helped me to decide to want to see all of them.

Every now and then, an Oscar award winner says something worth noting.

Certainly Spike Lee's speech was one.

I also really liked Lady Gaga's acceptance speech.

And here's a brief collage of some of the best acceptance speeches over the years.

These are incredibly famous people. But they started as ordinary people with really big hopes and dreams. Seeing them reach the peak of their career, and the joy the experience is great.

Another feature of the Oscars, which may be a bit morbid, is the memorium segment of the Oscars. I guess I like them because they bring back a sweet memory of the people we lost. This year's was probably the worst ever. They may have given credit to more people, but they were unknowns. To their credit, the symphony orchestra that played the background was exceptional

I found the 2017 memorial to be much better.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Marta Steele

I watched them for the joy they offer during these bleak times; last year I attended a marathon screening of all best picture nominees and managed to stay awake long enough to see the winning one, "The something of Water," which I liked because a misfit found a happy place for herself in life. I could have done without all of the grotty special effects. Probably the real sea gods had a good chuckle.

I couldn't stand the women's wardrobe this year, no matter how much those threads cost. Julia Roberts's grin was wider than her face and Barbara Streisand didn't sing, which is what she does much better than activism. I guess to some extent the Oscars represent our times. DT probably didn't enjoy all of the ethnic diversity, something really to celebrate. There will be fewer and fewer white faces as the years progress and far more authentically American ones. Etc.

Gotta get back to work, but good questions, Rob!

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 8:16:00 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

I have boycotted the Oscars ever since Avatar lost out to Hurt Locker. That was a political decision on their part IMO. Plus they gave al Qaida an Oscar for the fake White Helmets rescue film. Tack that on to the Russophobia that infects their ranks and I just can't stomach their collective haughtiness knowing the CIA has access to their studios. It's all too much. They do more harm than good in this country and even around the world.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 9:44:58 PM

Author 0
