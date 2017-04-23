- Advertisement -

By Hamma Mirwaisi

Turkish President Erdogan wants to be remembered among Islamic Sunni extremist as an equivalent to the Ayatollah Khomeini as the founder of the Islamic Shi'a extremist of Iran.

- Advertisement -

Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini as the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran was known as an anti the US policies in the Islamic world. Ayatollah Khomeini's anti the US policies give him and his followers' power among Shi'a extremist to rule Iran since 1979 of Islamic revolution, the revolution that overthrow the Shah of Iran successfully.

Today Turkish President Erdogan's narrow win in the Turkish referendum to establish Islamic caliphate (Kingdom) similar to the Islamic Sunni Ottoman Empire need an anti the US policies for his final goal to establishment Islamic caliphate. Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the ISIS Islamic Sunni Arab terrorist failed to establish such kingdom for Islamic Sunni extremist similar to the Islamic Shi'a Republic of Iran.

The dream of the Turkish President Erdogan cannot be fulfilled because PKK forces are strong enough to defeat him militarily in time. Turkish President Erdogan is trying to use Russian and the US against one another is not successful. Both the US and Russian is aware that Turkish President Erdogan is not reliable friend in the Middle East.

Turkish President Erdogan's war against the Kurdish people will lead to his defeat by his opponent within Turkish establishment. President Erdogan is seeking help from the US, Russia and Iran to defeat Kurdish people forces under the leadership of PKK organization will be defeated because those powers are aware of his plan.

- Advertisement -

President Erdogan's success can lead to the exclusion of the US and Russia from the Middle East. And his success is directly against the Islamic Shi'a of Iran interest in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Israel is helping President Erdogan and Barzani Kurdish tribal leader Massoud Barzani to control oil and water of Kurdistan. Also, the US is hopeless toward Israeli polices in the Middle East, because most of the US politicians are under the control of American Jewish leaders. The US policy makers are working for interest of Israel than the interest of American people in that part of the World. It is simple, to win election in the US, you must work for American Jewish leaders. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is aware that Erdogan of Turkey is working under the guidance of Israel. And Israel is against the interest of Russia in the Middle East.

PKK leadership under the guidance of Abdullah Ocalan philosophies are going to win the war imposed on them by the President Erdogan of Turkey because majority of the Kurds are supporting PKK forces.

PKK forces defeated the Islamic Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the ISIS Islamic Sunni Arab terrorist in Syria and Iraq. The same force will fight President Erdogan and Barzani Kurdish tribal leader in Turkey and Iraq. PKK forces are believer for Kurdish causes. They are giving their life to defend Kurdish people right to live in peace and freedom in Kurdistan.

References

Post-referendum Turkey: Renewed conflicts, new allies

The 'Yes' campaign secured a narrow win in referendum, but what will this mean for Turkey's foreign policy?

- Advertisement -

http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/2017/04/post-referendum-turkey-renewed-conflicts-allies-170419064152452.html