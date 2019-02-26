Why Tulsi for President? She explains it well in this short video.

- Advertisement -



Here is but one example of Tulsi Gabbard giving a relatively short talk and responding to questions, in Des Moine Iowa.

She has not just the credibility, given her background, but also the poise, stamina, what I'd call mass appeal, and intimate knowledge on the tip of her tongue, in re what's going on around us and to us. With her central plank of running the military properly, aka intelligently and most sparingly (if at all), and showing how this gives the serious attentive citizen control over spending of their taxes on needed domestic programs, ought to be of interest to any American--which is of course why she is being relentlessly trashed or ignored by the MSM and many alternate websites.

I am particularly impressed by her steadfastness throughout, her warm vibes, and her lack of hesitation in answering any question intelligently and honestly. I think she is also measured in what she says, as for example here on Sanders and Trump. But watch and decide for yourself. That she is obviously female and officially a Democrat gives her a most serious fighting chance, if we but give her unwavering support, assuming we are not nuked later today or anytime soon. Her short version of what it was like to be in Hawaii and get a cell phone message, as did everyone in Hawaii about a year ago, about a "for real" missile attack, and the real threat of nuclear war is alone worth listening to.

She also lays out here, most critically, how she can be on the presidential ballot. It can clearly be done without tons of money, just an active, involved, supportive citizenry.

In watching this last night, I realized I hadn't subscribed to her channel, as I now have and recommend to everyone. I will be donating some nominal amount to help her get on the ballot and pounding the pavement if that what is called for-- something I've become to loathe over the decades, as I've seen it go for naught, except to support shoe makers, get some exercise, and have doors slammed in my face.