 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Trump's peace signal in Syria could see US clash with Russia in Ukraine

By       Message Finian Cunningham       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/18

Author 85939
Become a Fan
  (36 fans)

From RT

From youtube.com: President Trump: .It's Time For Our Troops To Come Back Home. {MID-337223}
President Trump: .It's Time For Our Troops To Come Back Home.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The White House)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump's abrupt call for US troops to leave Syria is being lambasted by his domestic critics as "a gift to Russia." The paradox is that peace signals on Syria could bode sharper conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Hardly a gift.

President Trump's announcement via Twitter of a military pullout from Syria is best understood as a superficial political move.

The subsequent prompt resignation by his Defense Secretary James Mattis -- within hours of Trump's declared withdrawal -- shows the president is deeply at odds with the Pentagon. Military officials say they were blindsided by Trump. Mattis' resignation, therefore, came as a rebuke.

- Advertisement -

Trump's feel-good rhetoric in announcing the Syria move betrays his egotistical craving to be seen as bestowing a Christmas goodie to his voter base.

"We have won against ISIS. Our boys, our young women, our men -- they're all coming back and they're coming back now," said Trump in self-congratulatory tone.

Given the embarrassing funding setback this week to his much-ballyhooed plans for the border wall with Mexico, Trump badly needed to throw his voter base a bone. Bringing "our boys" back from Syria is the president's consolation gift in the season of goodwill.

- Advertisement -

The stunned reaction from Democrat and Republican lawmakers, as well as NATO allies, who all deprecated the troop withdrawal plan, shows that Trump is acting impetuously, looking for a political bounce among his supporters, especially after his signature Mexican wall project hitting a funding dead-end in Congress.

Russia has welcomed Trump's pullout decision for Syria, saying that it potentially could help consolidate a political settlement in the Arab country wracked by nearly eight years of war.

Nevertheless, President Vladimir Putin noted in his annual press conference this week that it remains to be seen if the planned US withdrawal actually materializes. Only a couple of months ago, national security adviser John Bolton declared US forces would be in Syria for as long as Iranian forces were present.

A phalanx of critics lined up to excoriate Trump over this "victory" announcement. Republican senators, including loyalists like Lindsey Graham, joined with Democrats to slam the move as a concession to "our enemies" -- Russia and Iran. Media pundits and so-called liberal Hollywood celebrities also piled in with similar accusations that Trump was pandering to Russia. Of course, that view fits in with the fantasy of Trump being a stooge for Putin.

What seems to escape the assorted "stay in Syria brigade" is that US troops are illegally present in the country. American forces -- about 2,000 on the ground as well as warplanes -- are in violation of international law since they do not have a UN Security Council mandate, nor authorization from Syria's government.

In any case, the notion that Trump's military withdrawal, or "retreat" as some critics put it, is a signal for peace or "gift" to Russia is woefully misplaced.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, Kurt Volker, the Trump administration's envoy to Ukraine, told a forum in Brussels that $250 million worth of military equipment was on its way to the US-backed regime in Kiev.

That latest installment is in addition to the $1 billion of military assistance Washington has provided the Kiev regime since it seized power in February 2014 with the US-backed coup. It was the Trump administration that broke new ground from former president Obama when it signed off on $47 million in "lethal military supply" to the Kiev regime this year in the form of anti-tank javelin missiles.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

Finian Cunningham Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

G20 Summit, Top Agenda Item: Bye-Bye American Empire

"Mentally Unfit" Trump Signals Palace Coup Option

Is a military coup against Trump in the cards?

Russia Vindicated by Terrorist Surrenders in Syria

America -- the Most Frightened Nation on Earth

Pentagon, CIA Form Praetorian Guard for Clinton as Warmonger President

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I'm still hoping for the best in a longer run. Let' wait and see.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:51:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 