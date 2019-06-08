 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Trump Now Wants Talks With Iran

From Popular Resistance

BILDERBERG 2019: FULL AGENDA AND PARTICIPANTS LIST
(Image by YouTube, Channel: JonXArmy)
Unlike Deep Purple's legendary "Smoke on the Water" -- "We all came out to Montreux, on the Lake Geneva shoreline," the 67th Bilderberg group meetings produced no fire and no smoke at the luxurious Fairmont Le Montreux Palace Hotel.

The 130 elite guests had a jolly good and theoretically quiet time at the self-billed "informal discussion forum concerning major issues." As usual, at least two-thirds were European decision-makers, with the rest coming from North America.

The fact that a few major players in this Atlanticist Valhalla are closely associated with or directly interfering with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel the central bank of central banks is of course just a minor detail.

The major issue discussed this year was "A Stable Strategic Order," a lofty endeavor that can be interpreted either as the making of a New World Order or just a benign effort by selfless elites to guide mankind to enlightenment.

Other items of discussion were way more pragmatic from "The Future of Capitalism," to "Russia," "China," "Weaponizing Social Media," "Brexit," "What's Next for Europe," "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence," and last but not least, "Climate Change."

Disciples of Antisthenes would argue that these items constitute precisely the nuts and bolts of the New World Order.

The chairman of Bilderberg's steering committee, since 2012, is Henri de Castries, former CEO of AXA and the director of the Institute Montaigne, a top French think tank.

One of the key guests this year was Clement Beaune, the European and G20 counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Bilderberg prides itself for enforcing the Chatham House Rule, according to which participants are free to use all the precious information they wish because those who attend these meetings are bound to not disclose the source of any sensitive information or what exactly was said.

That helps ensure Bilderberg's legendary secrecy the reason for myriad conspiracy theories. But that does not mean that the odd secret may not be revealed.

The Castries/Beaune axis provides us with the first open secret of 2019. It was Castries at the Institute Montaigne who "invented" Macron that perfect lab experiment of a mergers and acquisitions banker serving the establishment by posing as a progressive.

A Bilderberg source discreetly let it be known that the result of the recent European parliamentary elections was interpreted as a victory. After all, the final choice was between a neoliberal/Green alliance and Right populism; nothing to do with progressive values.

The Greens who won in Europe contrary to the US Greens are all humanitarian imperialists, to quote the splendid neologism coined by Belgian physicist Jean Bricmont. And they all pray on the politically correct altar. What matters, from Bilderberg's perspective, is that the European Parliament will continue to be run by a pseudo-Left that keeps defending the destruction of the nation-state.

Just like Castries and his pupil Macron.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
