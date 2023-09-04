Why They Love Donald Trump

The other day I saw some figures from a poll pitting Biden against Trump in the 2024 presidential election. It was an even race. In spite of all of the positive accomplishments of Biden during his term and all of the negatives emanating from Trump during, and especially after, his term as president, not to mention the seemingly outrageous recent rulings of his packed Supreme Court, the poll had them running even head-to-head. Now, I know that much can happen in the intervening months, but this result is quite astonishing to me.

I began to think of how so much of a supposedly democratic nation could have arrived here.

This is my conclusion.

First, I must go back to our human history of leaders developing stories (narratives) to support their leadership and convince people to believe in them and in their vision. If that narrative speaks to something within the populace and is accepted by the citizens, they take it into their hearts, and it becomes their internal story. It casts a spell. The people become mesmerized by the story and take it as their own guiding principle. They gladly give up their individuality for that leader and his/her narrative/spell.

Within our society we have refined that kind of manipulation to a fine art. We are bombarded with advertising, with propaganda, with 24/7 information about how to think and interpret the world, piped into our ears and showing up on our many screens. Donald Trump was a creation of that system, a media persona from TV and who was involved in all kinds of controversy that kept him in the news. And like those who follow soap opera or love following sensational stories like the OJ Simpson trials and Princess Di, those characters become an intimate part of their lives. There is an excitement about what will happen next that is almost addictive.

And he had a message!

This is his message.

"Watch me!!! I do not follow any of the norms, rules or even laws and I am wildly successful. Don't listen to what they tell you about how to live your life. Stand up and be proud of what you believe in. That is what made America great, and it can again if we simply stand up. Of course, other races are a problem, other religions are a problem, other lifestyles are a problem. They are un-American and the good people know and understand that.

And if they stop us, we will rebel, violently if need be. And, if that does not work, we will stop them in other ways, we will be obstructionists to thwart their every attempt to rule.

The system of those who have been in charge of this nation, was formed under the wrong mindset and they have corrupted the nation. We are all that is holding the true America together."

That is his story and the spell it casts, especially over those who feel dispossessed. It is like that old black magic of the song, (revised to fit the situation).

***********************

That Old Black Magic (1942, Johnny Mercer, lyrics; Harold Arlen, music)

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).