 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/4/23

Why They Love Donald Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The other day I saw some figures from a poll pitting Biden against Trump in the 2024 presidential election. It was an even race. In spite of all of the positive accomplishments of Biden during his term and all of the negatives emanating from Trump during, and especially after, his term as president, not to mention the seemingly outrageous recent rulings of his packed Supreme Court, the poll had them running even head-to-head. Now, I know that much can happen in the intervening months, but this result is quite astonishing to me.

I began to think of how so much of a supposedly democratic nation could have arrived here.

This is my conclusion.

First, I must go back to our human history of leaders developing stories (narratives) to support their leadership and convince people to believe in them and in their vision. If that narrative speaks to something within the populace and is accepted by the citizens, they take it into their hearts, and it becomes their internal story. It casts a spell. The people become mesmerized by the story and take it as their own guiding principle. They gladly give up their individuality for that leader and his/her narrative/spell.

Within our society we have refined that kind of manipulation to a fine art. We are bombarded with advertising, with propaganda, with 24/7 information about how to think and interpret the world, piped into our ears and showing up on our many screens. Donald Trump was a creation of that system, a media persona from TV and who was involved in all kinds of controversy that kept him in the news. And like those who follow soap opera or love following sensational stories like the OJ Simpson trials and Princess Di, those characters become an intimate part of their lives. There is an excitement about what will happen next that is almost addictive.

And he had a message!

This is his message.

"Watch me!!! I do not follow any of the norms, rules or even laws and I am wildly successful. Don't listen to what they tell you about how to live your life. Stand up and be proud of what you believe in. That is what made America great, and it can again if we simply stand up. Of course, other races are a problem, other religions are a problem, other lifestyles are a problem. They are un-American and the good people know and understand that.

And if they stop us, we will rebel, violently if need be. And, if that does not work, we will stop them in other ways, we will be obstructionists to thwart their every attempt to rule.

The system of those who have been in charge of this nation, was formed under the wrong mindset and they have corrupted the nation. We are all that is holding the true America together."

That is his story and the spell it casts, especially over those who feel dispossessed. It is like that old black magic of the song, (revised to fit the situation).

***********************


That Old Black Magic Johnny Mercer P
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Johnny Mercer - Topic)   Details   DMCA

That Old Black Magic (1942, Johnny Mercer, lyrics; Harold Arlen, music)

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Power Through Intimidation (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/29/2023
What We Resists, Persists (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/31/2023
Choosing Humanity (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/21/2023
View All 37 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

Power Through Intimidation (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/29/2023
What We Resists, Persists (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/31/2023
Choosing Humanity (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/21/2023
View All 74 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

Protect Yourself

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 81 articles, 158 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Understanding the "Trump attraction" and discussing a way to counter it.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 5:00:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend